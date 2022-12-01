trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

Minnesota nurses set strike deadline 

by Julia Mueller - 12/01/22 3:05 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 12/01/22 3:05 PM ET
Nurses in scrubs
The Associated Press/ Martin Mejia

As many as 15,000 nurses in Minnesota are set to strike on Dec. 11 if no agreement is reached with hospital executives on a fair labor contract, the Minnesota Nurses Association said Thursday. 

“At the same time hospital CEOs tell nurses and patients there is no money to retain staff and prioritize care, executives are taking million-dollar raises and pursuing corporate expansions that put community access to affordable care at risk,” first vice president of the nurses’ union Chris Rubesch said in a statement.  

The Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced that it had voted “overwhelmingly” to authorize the strike set the deadline for what would be it second massive walk-out this year, impacting 16 hospitals in Minneapolis-St. Paul and throughout the state. 

Thousands went on a three-day strike back in September in what was said to be the largest private-sector nurses’ strike in U.S. history.  

In some places, the new strike is set to expire at the end of the month, while others have no end date. 

The nurses’ union says workers have been negotiating with hospital executives for eight months and have been working without contracts since the summer. 

Hospital executives are getting boosts to their own salaries, but have offered nurses low wage increases, the union says, and issues with short staffing and poor nurse retention are exacerbating working conditions. 

“Nurses are fighting to win contracts that will help nurses stay on the job to provide patients with the exceptional care they deserve. Hospital CEOs with million-dollar salaries can afford to put Patients Before Profits in our hospitals and to do right by Minnesota nurses,” Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner said.  

Nurses have been leaving the frontlines amid burnout from the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing staffing issues and a rise in workplace violence, according to a National Nurses United poll released earlier this year.

More than two-thirds of nurses in an American Association of Critical-Care Nurses survey released last month said they plan to leave their current positions in the next three years, nearly a quarter of which said they plan to retire or leave the profession altogether. 

A handful of medical organizations, including the American Medical Association and American Psychiatric Association, warned President Biden last month that overloaded emergency departments throughout the U.S. are sparking an “exodus of excellent physicians, nurses and other health care professionals” from the field.

Tags Biden healthcare Minnesota Nurses Association Nurses nurses union strike Union

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate rejects proposal to give rail workers seven days of paid sick leave
  2. Masked Ye goes on antisemitic tirade on Infowars: ‘I like Hitler’
  3. Warnock holds narrow lead over Walker in Georgia runoff: poll
  4. Republican Georgia lieutenant governor says he couldn’t vote for Walker
  5. Arizona judge orders Cochise County board to certify election results after ...
  6. DeSantis questions ‘huge underperformance’ among Republicans nationwide
  7. Senate votes to avert costly rail strike
  8. McCarthy indicates Republicans plan to investigate Jan. 6 panel
  9. Biden student loan debt forgiveness plan suffers another setback
  10. Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress ...
  11. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  12. Supreme Court to weigh Biden bid to restore student debt relief plan
  13. Zelensky says Ukraine preparing a ‘powerful countermeasure’ against Russia ...
  14. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Fuentes, remarks on Trump, Yiannopoulos
  15. Senate Democrats reject proposal to share more power
  16. Campaign Report — New GA poll finds Warnock with the edge
  17. Cotton blocking quick passage of bill compensating 9/11 victims
  18. In historic vote, Democrats pick Jeffries to replace Pelosi as party leader
Load more

Video

See all Video