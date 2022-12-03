trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness

by Jared Gans - 12/03/22 11:34 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 12/03/22 11:34 AM ET
AP-Mark J. Terrill
COVID-19 and flu vaccines files are seen at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans’ Community Resource Center where they were offering members and the public free flu and COVID-19 vaccines Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Lynwood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening flu season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 31 U.S. jurisdictions, which include territories and Washington, D.C., had “very high” levels of respiratory illness and 16 jurisdictions had “high” levels last week. Only 19 jurisdictions had very high levels and 17 jurisdictions had high levels the week before. 

The figures include patients who have a respiratory illness with a fever and a cough or sore throat, not necessarily laboratory-confirmed cases of the flu. Some patient records may be of other respiratory pathogens that cause illnesses with similar symptoms. 

Nine jurisdictions had moderate levels of the illness in the week ending Nov. 19, but that dropped to two last week as the number of places with high and very high levels grew. 

Only New Hampshire, Vermont, Michigan and Alaska have a minimal or low level of illness. West Virginia and Hawaii have moderate levels. 

Eleven states, including California, Texas and Virginia, are experiencing the highest level of respiratory illness activity. 

The number of new COVID-19 cases has remained mostly steady in recent weeks at about 300,000 per day, but experts have warned of a “tripledemic” facing the country and world as COVID-19 lingers, influenza cases rise and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases surge. 

RSV is a common and typically mild virus, but millions of children are encountering it for the first time later in life than is normal because of restrictions put in place amid the pandemic. Children are now widely getting the virus, leading to many children’s hospitals becoming overrun with patients.

Health experts have also warned that the U.S. should expect a worse than normal flu season, as this winter will be the first in which many resume normal activities. Flu rates were historically low throughout the pandemic, with people following health regulations by wearing masks and staying distanced from others. 

CDC data shows the percentage of outpatient visits for respiratory illness this season has significantly outpaced that of any other season since at least 2017-2018.

Tags CDC Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Flu flu flu season influenza respiratory illness respiratory illness

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Censorship by surrogate: Why Musk’s document dump could be a game changer
  2. The Memo: Trump’s 2024 campaign stumbles out of the gate
  3. Why are so many people sick right now?
  4. What happened to the investigation into the Dobbs draft leak?
  5. Teenage canvasser for Warnock shot in Georgia
  6. Taking on the elite becomes go-to brand for DeSantis
  7. Georgia shatters single-day early voting record again
  8. Mother of murdered Idaho student knocks police: ‘There is so much more that ...
  9. Senate Democrats reject proposal to share more power
  10. Republican flips Northern California congressional seat
  11. Masked Ye goes on antisemitic tirade on Infowars: ‘I like Hitler’
  12. Recount ordered in tight Boebert, Frisch House race in Colorado
  13. 44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness
  14. From haute cuisine to hate cuisine: Why Republicans are finally taking aim at ...
  15. ‘You ought to be ashamed’: 82-year-old Alabama woman says arrest over $77 ...
  16. Why the Georgia Senate runoff is still important
  17. Immigration naturalizations in the US highest in a decade
  18. Senate rejects proposal to give rail workers seven days of paid sick leave
Load more

Video

See all Video