trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

Pfizer seeks FDA authorization for omicron vaccine in kids under 5

by Nathaniel Weixel - 12/05/22 11:34 AM ET
by Nathaniel Weixel - 12/05/22 11:34 AM ET
Tameiki Lee, a Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center nurse, holds a vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine at an inoculation station next to Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Pfizer said that its updated COVID-19 booster may offer some protection against newly emerging omicron mutants even though it’s not an exact match. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have submitted an application asking the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of their omicron-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine as the third shot in a three-dose series for children ages 6 months through 4 years, the companies announced Monday. 

If authorized, the children would still receive two doses of the original vaccine, and then a third dose that specifically targets the omicron variant of the coronavirus. 

The bivalent omicron vaccine targets the BA.4/BA.5 omicron strains, as well as the original strains of COVID-19. The vaccine is authorized for use as a booster dose only in adults and children over the age of 5.

“With the high level of respiratory illnesses currently circulating among children under 5 years of age, updated COVID-19 vaccines may help prevent severe illness and hospitalization,” the companies said in a statement.

Respiratory illnesses like flu, RSV and COVID-19 are spiking early this year, overwhelming hospitals across the United States.

The monovalent shot, which the FDA still requires as the primary series before getting the omicron-specific shot, targets the original strain of the virus. 

BA.5 was the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S. over the summer, but is now fading away.

Tags Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccine

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Pence pushes back on Trump’s call to terminate the Constitution
  2. Trump comes clean: Says America should ‘terminate’ the Constitution
  3. Trump insists he doesn’t want to ‘terminate’ Constitution
  4. Arizona certifies 2022 election results amid threat of more GOP challenges
  5. Musk blasts Trump: ‘Constitution is greater than any President’
  6. Fox News parting ways with Lara Trump: reports
  7. Censorship by surrogate: Why Musk’s document dump could be a game changer
  8. DHS delays REAL ID deadline another two years
  9. Chris Christie jokes Georgia’s Brian Kemp ‘first human being who ever ...
  10. Trump trails DeSantis and Cheney in Utah poll of possible 2024 GOP contenders 
  11. Hawley, Cruz, Rubio emerge as champions of GOP populism amid Trump’s decline
  12. Liz Cheney seizes on Trump’s call to terminate Constitution
  13. DRIED UP: In California, desalination offers only partial solution to growing ...
  14. Juan Williams: Show me Trump’s taxes
  15. The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Why Trump called to terminate the Constitution
  16. House Republican calls efforts to vacate Speaker’s chair a ‘stupid idea’
  17. Tampa police chief placed on leave after bodycam video shows her flashing badge ...
  18. Murkowski on Trump call to suspend Constitution: ‘An affront to our ...
Load more

Video

See all Video