trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

Moderna mRNA vaccine reduced risk of skin cancer relapse: research

by Jared Gans - 12/13/22 12:13 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 12/13/22 12:13 PM ET
AP Photo Mel Evans/Bill Sikes

Researchers found the combination of Moderna’s mRNA vaccine and Merck’s Keytruda in melanoma patients reduced the risk of death or relapse of the disease by 44 percent compared to patients just taking Keytruda. 

The results are the first time that an mRNA vaccine, which uses the same technology as Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines, demonstrated an increased immune response in a patient when combined with a drug they are taking. 

“Today’s results are highly encouraging for the field of cancer treatment. mRNA has been transformative for COVID-19, and now, for the first time ever, we have demonstrated the potential for mRNA to have an impact on outcomes in a randomized clinical trial in melanoma,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a Merck release

Keytruda is an immunotherapy used to fight a variety of cancers, including melanoma, which is the deadliest form of skin cancer. MRNA teaches a person’s cells to make a protein to trigger an immune response in their body, protecting them from a virus or disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

The results came in a second phase trial of the combined regimen, and researchers plan to initiate a third phase next year. 

The companies plan to discuss their results with regulatory authorities and expand to other types of tumors. 

The trial was conducted on 157 patients with stage 3 or stage 4 melanoma. The patients were randomized to receive either the mRNA vaccine and Keytruda or just Keytruda alone for about one year until the disease recurred or reached an “unacceptable toxicity.” 

The combination of the vaccine and Keytruda was also demonstrated to be generally safe, as serious treatment-related side effects occurred in 14.4 percent of patients who had it. Serious side effects occurred in 10 percent of patients who only took Keytruda. 

Moderna’s chief medical officer, Paul Burton, told Reuters in an interview that the vaccine can be made in about eight weeks, but the company hopes to cut that timeframe in half eventually.

Tags Centers for Disease Control and Prevention immunotherapy Keytruda melanoma Merck Moderna Moderna vaccine mRNA vaccine Paul Burton Reuters Stéphane Bancel Stéphane Bancel

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis tops Trump by 23 points among Republicans in new poll
  2. Republicans fear Trump civil war could cost them in 2024
  3. Will Trump’s bad polling help send him to prison?
  4. Paul Whelan’s family defends Biden efforts amid criticism from Trump
  5. Greene creates new headache for McCarthy over Jan. 6
  6. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  7. Schumer: Omnibus expected to include Electoral Count Act, Ukraine funding
  8. Juan Williams: Who’s laughing at Biden now?
  9. Liberal Jewish groups push back on McCarthy plan to remove Omar from committee
  10. Putin’s war on Ukrainian power grid reveals more than he’d like
  11. COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
  12. Watch live: House panel holds hearing on FTX collapse
  13. Musk calls to prosecute Fauci, drawing swift backlash  
  14. Sexual abuse rampant in federal prisons, bipartisan investigation finds
  15. CDC urges masking return as tripledemic surges
  16. Behind-the-scenes hunt builds for McCarthy Speaker alternative
  17. Recount confirms Boebert win in Colorado
  18. The door opened by Sen. Sinema’s brave decision 
Load more

Video

See all Video