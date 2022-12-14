trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

Harassment reported at gender-affirming care providers in 21 states

by Julia Shapero - 12/14/22 9:44 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 12/14/22 9:44 AM ET
FILE – Protestors in support of transgender rights rally outside the Alabama State House in Montgomery, Ala., March 30, 2021. Three days after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states can prohibit abortion, Alabama seized on the decision to argue that the state should also be able to ban gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender youth. (Jake Crandall/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP, File)

Hospitals and providers in 21 different states have faced online harassment for providing gender-affirming care to children in recent months, with the online attacks sometimes escalating into offline harassment and threats of violence, according to a new report from the Human Rights Campaign.

Twenty-four hospitals and providers across 21 states were harassed online following “harassing, inflammatory and misleading” posts from popular right-wing social media accounts, the report from the LGBT advocacy group found.

The report, released on Tuesday, pointed to posts from the right-wing, anti-LGBT Twitter account “Libs of TikTok” and right-wing political commentator Matt Walsh, who is known for his opposition to the transgender community.

“Social media posts from accounts like Libs of TikTok and Matt Walsh kick off a cycle of harassment and stigma, with the ultimate goal of inciting violence and shutting down access to lifesaving and medically necessary gender affirming care,” the report said.

Children’s hospitals that provide gender-affirming care have been frequent targets of harassment, according to the report.

After Libs of TikTok accused Boston Children’s Hospital of providing hysterectomies to transgender minors in August — a claim that has since been debunked — the children’s hospital faced a barrage of online harassment and several bomb threats that forced the hospital to briefly lockdown.

In response, many clinics and hospitals have taken down or altered publicly available information about the gender-affirming care services they provide to protect their patients and staff, according to the report.

The report also blamed right-wing politicians for amplifying the false claims made by these accounts in an effort to “rile up the most extreme members of their base.”

The Human Rights Campaign urged social media companies to take action, given that “these steps begin and continue as a result of social media companies allowing the rhetoric to spread, and remain, online — even when in violation of their own policies.”

However, acknowledging social media companies’ “reticence to act,” the report also called on elected officials to speak out against anti-LGBT violence and hate speech.

Tags Gender-affirming care Human Rights Campaign LGBTQ Libs of TikTok Matt Walsh Matt Walsh social media platforms transgender youth

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
  2. The Memo: New controversies deepen GOP’s ‘extremist’ problem
  3. Raffensperger calls on Georgia to end runoff elections
  4. White House: GOP lawmaker’s call for martial law ‘disgusting affront’ to ...
  5. Trump Organization lost secret criminal contempt trial
  6. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  7. Ex-national security adviser says Russians were willing to free Paul Whelan ...
  8. Is this Donald Trump’s Joe McCarthy moment?
  9. Liberals struggle to find viable Twitter alternative after Musk takeover
  10. DeSantis calls for grand jury investigation of COVID vaccines 
  11. Can America survive two more Biden years?
  12. Greene creates new headache for McCarthy over Jan. 6
  13. These two pro-impeachment Republicans are not going quietly
  14. These five African countries were not invited to Biden’s summit
  15. Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, DJ on ‘Ellen,’ dies at 40: reports
  16. Rick Scott faces uncertain future after bruising midterm year
  17. Putin’s war on Ukrainian power grid reveals more than he’d like
  18. Hutchinson calls another Trump White House bid ‘worst scenario’ for ...
Load more

Video

See all Video