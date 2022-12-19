trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

Gottlieb: Drug shortage ‘isn’t like what we had with baby formula’

by Brad Dress - 12/19/22 9:27 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 12/19/22 9:27 AM ET

Former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said a shortage of antibiotic drugs in the U.S. is the result of pharmaceutical companies not expecting a surge in demand rather than any disruptions in the supply chain.

Gottlieb told CBS “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan on Sunday that distributors made estimates for the year based on lower demand in the past two years, which stems from Americans taking extra precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Demand went up this year, they anticipated some increase in demand, but not as much as we’re seeing and not this early in the season,” Gottlieb said. “So it’s not any kind of disruption in supply. This isn’t like what we had with baby formula where manufacturers have been taken out of the market.”

The baby formula shortage earlier this year came after a major manufacturing plant from Abbott Nutrition was shut down, disrupting the supply chain.

Pharmacies and health care providers are running out of antibiotics like Amoxicillin, worrying Americans who use the drug for bacterial infections, including ear infections for children.

Three of the largest manufacturers of Amoxicillin — Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Sandoz — have all reported shortages of the antibiotic drug this year.

There’s also a shortage of cold and flu medications as the U.S. struggles with a deadly Flu season, along with the coronavirus pandemic and RSV, another respiratory disease.

Gottlieb, a board member with the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, repeated that manufacturers simply did not anticipate this much demand, adding the pharmaceutical industry operates with a “sophisticated supply chain” and should catch up soon.

“Supply should catch up with demand and there are alternatives for things that are in shortage,” he said.

Tags ABC Amoxicillin baby formula shortage COVID FDA Flu Margaret Brennan Margaret Brennan Scott Gottlieb

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP lawmakers say Trump electability problem is behind cratering support
  2. CNN chief says ‘uninformed vitriol’ from left has been ‘stunning’
  3. Kari Lake calls for imprisoning Maricopa County election officials
  4. Belarus leader says situation ‘escalating’ ahead of rare Putin visit
  5. Major snowstorm could deliver white Christmas in much of US
  6. After a week of sagging polls and mockery, Trump faces looming Jan. 6 action
  7. Juan Williams: Third party chatter opens door for Trump
  8. Can you bring marijuana on a plane through a TSA checkpoint?
  9. Five things to know ahead of the Jan. 6 committee’s crucial week
  10. Divided Congress may drive Biden to the power of the pen
  11. 11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight
  12. Trump calls Jan. 6 panel members ‘Thugs and Scoundrels’ ahead of Monday ...
  13. Kissinger proposes roadmap for talks to end Russia-Ukraine war
  14. Is DeSantis about to leverage COVID vaccines against Trump and the Democrats?
  15. GOP governor challenges DeSantis on vaccines: ‘We shouldn’t undermine ...
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report — Jan. 6 panel to dominate this week
  17. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  18. Manchin says he thinks Biden will ask for Title 42 extension
Load more

Video

See all Video