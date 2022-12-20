Number of children, teens killed rose sharply in pandemic’s first year: study

The number of children and teenagers killed annually rose sharply during 2020, the first full year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study.

The study from a group of eight researchers associated with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Defense Department and Georgia State University’s public health school found that the overall child homicide rate rose from 2.2 per 100,000 children in 2019 to 2.8 per 100,000 in 2020, which is a 27.7 percent increase.

The increase was most pronounced for boys, for whom the rate rose from 2.9 per 100,000 in 2018 to 4.1 in 2020. That’s a 16.1 percent increase.

Meanwhile, the homicide rate for girls was only 1.5 per 100,000 in 2020.

Children aged 11 to 15 was the age group with the largest increase, with the rate increasing from 1.3 in 2018 to 2.2 in 2020, a 26.9 percent jump. The rate for 16- and 17-year-olds rose 19 percent, from 6.6 to 10.0 per 100,000.

Black children were killed in homicides at a rate of 6.8 per 100,000 in 2018, which increased to 9.9 per 100,000 in 2020, a 16.6 percent increase.

The researchers found the homicide rate for children has risen 4.3 percent on average since 2013. They based their study on 38,362 homicide victims, 69.4 percent of which were male.

Homicides for children 10 years old and younger were most commonly caused by abuse and neglect that parents or guardians committed. Homicides of children aged 11 to 17 were most commonly precipitated by crime and arguments and were committed by someone the victim knew, specifically friends and acquaintances.

The researchers found a drop in homicide rates for some geographic and demographic groups, which they said was encouraging, but racial and ethnic disparities for homicides have persisted for more than 20 years.

They said more targeted strategies are needed to protect children ages 6 to 10 and 11 to 17 and in certain geographic areas. They said strategies also must address firearm violence, racism and inequities that cause youth violence.