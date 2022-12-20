CVS, Walgreens limiting sales of child pain medication amid high demand

CVS and Walgreens are limiting the amount of child pain medication that customers can buy at once amid high demand and an increasing number of cases of multiple illnesses.

CVS said in a statement that it is limiting the number of child pain relief products sold in stores and online to two per customer, while Walgreens said in a statement that it instituted a limit of six per online transaction to prevent excessive buying.

“We’re committed to meeting our customers’ needs and are working with our suppliers to ensure continued access to these items,” CVS said.

Walgreens said retailers nationwide are experiencing supplier fulfillment issues stemming from increased demand of the over-the-counter pediatric fever-reducing products. The company noted that its website updates frequently throughout the day with the most recent information about store inventory.

“While Walgreens continues to have products to support our customers and patients, we have put into effect an online only purchase limit of 6 per online transaction to prevent excess purchasing behavior,” the company said.

The limits are being put in place as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, doctors and medical experts express concern about a surge of a “tripledemic” of the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a respiratory illness that can cause the most severe symptoms in infants.

COVID-19 rates are rising in many communities across the country, with about 14 percent of Americans now living in areas designated as having “high” community levels of the virus.

Experts have also indicated anxiety about this year’s flu season, as this will be the first winter for many in which they have fully resumed normal activities since the start of the pandemic. Flu rates were historically low over the past two years, but they are expected to significantly exceed normal levels this year.

Children aged 6 months and younger are at the greatest risk of RSV, as many have not built up strong immune systems yet.

Some hospitals also are struggling to provide enough beds to handle the surge of illness.