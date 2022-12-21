trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

FDA approves new monoclonal antibody for hospitalized COVID-19 patients

by Nathaniel Weixel - 12/21/22 5:34 PM ET
by Nathaniel Weixel - 12/21/22 5:34 PM ET
FILE – Food and Drug Administration building is shown Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday approved a monoclonal antibody from Roche to treat COVID-19 in hospitalized adult patients, the company announced.

The drug, called Actemra, was originally approved in 2010 to treat adult patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis. The company says that is the first FDA-approved monoclonal antibody intended to treat patients with severe cases of COVID-19.

“Actemra is the first FDA-approved monoclonal antibody for treating patients with severe COVID-19, providing an important option for hospitalized patients and their healthcare providers who continue to be on the frontlines treating COVID-19,” Levi Garraway, Roche’s chief medical officer, said in a statement.

The drug is intended for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized adult patients who are receiving certain steroids and require supplemental oxygen, mechanical ventilation or are on life support through extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. It is recommended for use as a single 60-minute IV infusion.

Last year, the FDA authorized the emergency use of Actemra to treat severe cases of COVID-19 in adults and children between the ages of 2 and 17. That authorization remains in place, the company said.

Monoclonal antibodies function by mimicking natural antibodies produced by the immune system, limiting how much a virus can replicate inside a person’s body. Before vaccines and treatments were available, monoclonal antibodies were one of the only treatments available for COVID-19 infections.

But as new variants of the virus have taken hold, antibody treatments have become ineffective. The FDA in November paused authorization of bebtelovimab from Eli Lilly, which was the last remaining COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment, because it was not effective against the dominant BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants of the virus’s omicron variant.

Tags COVID-19 Eli Lilly Food and Drug Administration monoclonal antibodies Roche

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five things we’ve learned through the release of Trump’s tax records
  2. Electoral Count Act set to deliver another blow to Trump
  3. Here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress tonight
  4. Churchgoing and belief in God stand at historic lows, despite ...
  5. Senate Democrats see risks to Trump prosecution
  6. Biden greets Zelensky at White House
  7. Senate GOP pans ‘immaturity’ by House Republicans with omnibus threat
  8. Greene and Boebert trade public barbs over McCarthy, ‘space lasers’
  9. California cities dominate list of happiest in US: study
  10. Republican ‘shadow committee’ issues counter-report on Jan. 6
  11. Marijuana advocates stunned after McConnell opposition dooms banking bill
  12. Michelle Obama on how she convinced Malia, Sasha to not get inked
  13. Press: Time to shake up the Supreme Court  
  14. Many Senate Republicans aren’t protecting Trump after Jan. 6 panel’s nod to ...
  15. How US Patriot missile systems could impact the Russia-Ukraine war
  16. Kremlin warns more US arms shipments to Ukraine would mark ‘aggravation of ...
  17. McConnell on Jan. 6 criminal referral of Trump: ‘Entire nation knows who is ...
  18. Live coverage: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Congress
Load more

Video

See all Video