Target recalls kids’ weighted blankets after two girls die of asphyxiation

Target recalled more than 200,000 children’s weighted blankets on Thursday after two girls were reportedly entrapped inside one and died of asphyxiation in the spring.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and the big box chain announced the recall of 204,000 Pillowfort Weighted Blankets, citing a safety risk if a child unzips and enters the blanket.

In April, a 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl were trapped inside the cover of a weighted blanket and died of asphyxiation at Camp Lejeune, N.C., the agency said.

Target has received four reports of children becoming entrapped in the product, including that instance.

Both CPSC and Target are urging consumers to stop using the weighted blankets and return the products immediately.

Pillowfort Weighted Blankets weigh six pounds and are 60 inches long and 40 inches wide.

Weighted blankets are commonly used therapeutically to assist with sleep and reduce anxiety.