trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

Long COVID symptoms may ease within a year: research

by Joseph Choi - 01/12/23 2:28 PM ET
by Joseph Choi - 01/12/23 2:28 PM ET

Long COVID, a condition with a wide range of persisting symptoms that occur following a COVID-19 infection, is still not well understood, but Israeli researchers have recently completed a study indicating the ailment may resolve relatively quickly.

The study published in the peer-reviewed medical journal The BMJ looked at the health outcomes of nearly 2 million COVID-19 patients who developed mild illness after being infected. These patients tested positive for COVID-19 between March of 2020 and October of 2021 and included both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Common health conditions that the researchers found associated with COVID-19 cases included the well-documented loss of smell; breathing issues; and impacts on concentration and memory. While the definition of long COVID is still not universally agreed upon, the researchers defined the condition as symptoms that were present four weeks after a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

The majority of the reported health conditions, such as hair loss, heart palpitations, chest pain and memory impairment, resolved or fell back to baseline levels within a year.

“Although the long covid phenomenon has been feared and discussed since the beginning of the pandemic, we observed that most health outcomes arising after a mild disease course remained for several months and returned to normal within the first year,” wrote the researchers.

“This nationwide dataset of patients with mild covid-19 suggests that mild disease does not lead to serious or chronic long term morbidity in the vast majority of patients and adds a small continuous burden on healthcare providers,” they continued.

However, some other conditions were noted to persist more than one year after a patient’s initial coronavirus diagnosis. Loss of smell and changes in the patients’ abilities to taste were found to still be significantly higher than in uninfected people a year after the patients tested positive for COVID-19.

Across age ranges, people between the ages of 41 and 60 were found to have the highest number of post-COVID health issues, researchers noted.

The study also compared the health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. The COVID-19 vaccines were developed and deployed during the time frame which researchers observed.

The analysis determined that vaccinated individuals were at a lower risk of developing prolonged difficulty breathing. They found that “the risk for all the other long term health outcomes was comparable” between the vaccinated and unvaccinated groups.

Tags Israel long covid

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans
  2. Putin running out of options in global pressure campaign
  3. Politics or by-the-book? Investigating Biden’s classified documents
  4. Sanders bans ‘Latinx’ on first day as Arkansas governor
  5. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  6. Garland names special counsel to look into Biden’s classified documents
  7. Russia releases US Navy veteran detained for nearly a year
  8. Trump discussed striking North Korea with nuclear weapon, blaming another ...
  9. Harris navigates double standard in unscripted moments as VP 
  10. GOP divisions over Social Security, Medicare cuts forecast tough fights ahead
  11. Who is Robert Hur, the special counsel investigating Biden’s classified ...
  12. Lawyers find additional classified documents in Biden’s Wilmington garage
  13. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  14. Alabama official indicted on voter fraud charges, accused of ballot stuffing in ...
  15. Timeline of Biden classified document discoveries
  16. Here are Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers for the $1.1B jackpot
  17. These are the 50 worst bedbug cities in the US, Orkin says
  18. Data dictates who will win the Mega Millions lottery
Load more

Video

See all Video