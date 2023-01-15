trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

WHO urges China to release more information about new COVID infections

by Julia Mueller - 01/15/23 8:01 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 01/15/23 8:01 AM ET
File – Passengers arriving from China pass by a COVID-19 testing center at the Incheon International Airport In Incheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Chinese embassies stopped issuing new visas for South Koreans and Japanese on Tuesday in apparent retaliation for COVID-19 measures recently imposed by those countries on travelers from China. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday urged China to release more information about new COVID-19 infections in the country after Beijing announced nearly 60,000 people had died from the virus since early last month. 

Information about the new cases and deaths provided by China to WHO reveals “a rapid and intense wave of disease” caused by COVID-19 variant omicron and its subvariants, the organization said in a release. 

China announced 60,000 COVID-19-related deaths since it recently lifted harsh pandemic restrictions and opened up its borders.  

“WHO will continue to work with China, providing technical advice and support, and engaging on analysing the situation,” the agency said. “WHO requested that this type of detailed information continue to be shared with us and the public.” 

WHO is asking for continued detailed updates on new cases and more information about the subvariants to be shared with the international agency and the global scientific community.  

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also reportedly reiterated to Beijing “the importance of China’s deeper cooperation and transparency on understanding the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic” in a phone call with the director of China’s National Health Commission, Minister Ma Xiaowei. 

Tags China COVID COVID-19 Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus WHO

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five unanswered questions about Biden’s classified documents
  2. As possible recession looms, these fields have best job security: report
  3. The swamp comes for Joe Biden
  4. Line of succession: Senate Democrats overthrow tradition in a victory for ...
  5. Minnesota man’s murder conviction vacated in wife’s death
  6. Democrats worry Biden controversy will be Clinton emails repeat
  7. Illinois paramedics face first-degree murder charges over patient’s death
  8. Biden’s ‘inadvertence’ excuse: The president is still short of a complete ...
  9. Missouri House adopts new dress code for women requiring covering of arms
  10. DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans
  11. Risk of prosecution on Biden, Trump docs differs due to cooperation
  12. Gallego’s wife fires back over gas stove tweet: ‘Tells you who does the ...
  13. Heavy California rains have bright side: relief from drought
  14. Sweden discovers largest known rare earth mineral deposit in Europe
  15. Five more classified documents found at Biden’s Wilmington home, lawyer says
  16. Five political events this year that will shape 2024
  17. Why Tesla is dropping prices across the US
  18. McCarthy says he will look at expunging Trump impeachment
Load more

Video

See all Video