WHO urges China to release more information about new COVID infections

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday urged China to release more information about new COVID-19 infections in the country after Beijing announced nearly 60,000 people had died from the virus since early last month.

Information about the new cases and deaths provided by China to WHO reveals “a rapid and intense wave of disease” caused by COVID-19 variant omicron and its subvariants, the organization said in a release.

China announced 60,000 COVID-19-related deaths since it recently lifted harsh pandemic restrictions and opened up its borders.

“WHO will continue to work with China, providing technical advice and support, and engaging on analysing the situation,” the agency said. “WHO requested that this type of detailed information continue to be shared with us and the public.”

WHO is asking for continued detailed updates on new cases and more information about the subvariants to be shared with the international agency and the global scientific community.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also reportedly reiterated to Beijing “the importance of China’s deeper cooperation and transparency on understanding the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic” in a phone call with the director of China’s National Health Commission, Minister Ma Xiaowei.