trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

Meta-study highlights COVID dangers during pregnancy

by Lauren Sforza - 01/16/23 9:12 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 01/16/23 9:12 PM ET
Pregnant person in hospital.
iStock

A new scientific review published Monday found that a COVID-19 infection at any time during a pregnancy increases the risk of maternal mortality, severe maternal morbidities and adverse newborn outcomes.

The research, which was led by George Washington University professor Emily Smith, synthesized data from 12 different studies on the subject from 12 different countries. Altogether, the meta-study included 13,136 pregnant women, including 1,942 who had confirmed or probable COVID-19 infection during their pregnancy.

Across the dozen studies, 3 percent of pregnant women with COVID-19 required intensive care. Across seven of the studies, 4 percent of pregnant women received critical care and were five times more likely to receive critical care than the women in the studies who were negative for COVID-19.

Compared to those who did not have COVID-19, pregnant women who were infected were seven times more likely to die and 15 times more likely to be ventilated. They were also about five times more likely to get thromboembolic disease, which refers to blood clots in the veins.

Previous studies on the topic suggested that COVID-19 infections led to an increased risk of stillbirth, but this study did not find the same result. The study did find that pregnant women with COVID-19 were more likely to go into preterm labor, and that their babies were more likely to have a lower birth weight and more likely to be admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit after birth.

One of the limitations the meta-study listed included not considering the impacts of the different coronavirus variants. It said for the majority of the research, most of the infections were the result of one dominant variant across the globe.

Overall, the study said that with its findings, a “global effort to improve access to safe preventives and therapeutics is an urgent priority” for pregnant women.

“These findings underscore the need for global efforts to prevent COVID-19 during pregnancy through targeted administration of vaccines and non-pharmaceutical interventions,” the conclusion of the study reads. 

The study was published in the BMJ Global Health Journal.

Tags COVID-19 covid-19 during pregnancy Emily Smith George Washington University research study

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
  2. Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
  3. Experts see ‘desperation’ in ‘flailing’ Putin’s war leadership shuffle
  4. Biden knocks ‘fiscally demented’ Republicans in MLK Day speech
  5. These US cities have the worst life expectancy, report finds
  6. NY Republican calls for DOJ, FEC to freeze Santos campaign funds
  7. The religious persecution on our doorstep
  8. In deposition, Trump dismisses ‘hoax’ rape claim, threatens to sue accuser
  9. McCarthy weighs in on defense spending cuts amid GOP divisions
  10. Meta-study highlights COVID dangers during pregnancy
  11. 2023 stamp price increases are about to kick in
  12. Greta Thunberg removed from site of mass anti-coal protest in Germany
  13. Biden’s classified documents headache won’t go away quietly
  14. The swamp comes for Joe Biden
  15. White House counsel: No visitor logs for Biden Delaware home
  16. The sell-out and the speech
  17. Will mail be delivered on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023?
  18. Former GOP New Mexico candidate for state House arrested in shootings targeting ...
Load more

Video

See all Video