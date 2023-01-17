trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

Walgreens lifts online purchasing limit on children’s pain medication

by Jared Gans - 01/17/23 4:44 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 01/17/23 4:44 PM ET
Associated Press/Richard Drew

Walgreens has lifted a limit it placed on online purchases of children’s pain medication after it received increased supply to address rising demand nationwide. 

The retail and pharmacy chain announced last month that it needed to limit the amount of child pain relief products that a consumer can buy to six per online transaction to avoid excess buying. The company said its retailers throughout the country were struggling with supplier fulfillment issues from the heightened demand. 

But Walgreens said in a statement on Monday that it was able to remove the limit as a result of increased stock of its over-the-counter children’s fever-reducing products. 

“Walgreens has worked diligently with our suppliers to ensure we have enough supply to meet customer demand nationwide,” the statement reads. 

CVS also announced a limit on online and in-store purchasing of pediatric pain relievers, to two per customer, at the same time Walgreens announced its own last month. 

Many children throughout the country have been affected by what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called a “tripledemic” of COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). 

COVID-19 rates have been rising among the youngest children, and experts have warned about this season being a particularly difficult one for the flu as many are engaging in normal activities for the first winter since before the pandemic began. 

RSV is a respiratory virus that can cause the most severe symptoms in infants. The youngest children, specifically those six months and younger, are the most vulnerable to RSV, as their immune systems are still developing.

Tags children's pain medication COVID-19 pandemic flu season RSV tripledemic Walgreens

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar land Oversight committee assignments after ...
  2. Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever ...
  3. Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
  4. McCarthy says Santos will be seated on committees
  5. The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
  6. Zelensky adviser resigns after blaming Ukraine for Dnipro apartment bombing
  7. Did Biden just give Trump a ‘get out of jail free’ card?
  8. Trump on possible DeSantis challenge: 'We'll handle that the way I handle ...
  9. How the war in Ukraine could end sooner than expected
  10. Schumer, McCarthy working relationship off to rocky start
  11. George Santos gets two committee assignments
  12. DeSantis prohibits Florida state-run fund managers from considering ESG factors
  13. White House charges GOP with hypocrisy on Trump, Biden 
  14. White House calls on McCarthy to publicize details of deals with conservatives
  15. The religious persecution on our doorstep
  16. Here’s how California is trying to hold on to its rainwater 
  17. Experts see ‘desperation’ in ‘flailing’ Putin’s war leadership shuffle
  18. Sinema says ‘dear friend’ McCarthy in ‘unenviable position’ after ...
Load more

Video

See all Video