trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

CDC informs staff of reorganization after pandemic criticisms

by Joseph Choi - 01/24/23 5:24 PM ET
by Joseph Choi - 01/24/23 5:24 PM ET
CDC
AP/Ron Harris
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sign stands at the entrance of their offices in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, the head of nation’s top public health agency announced a shake-up of the organization, in a bid to respond to ongoing criticism and try to make it more nimble. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) informed its staff on Tuesday of several changes the agency will be making to its internal structure, with some offices merging their responsibilities and new offices being created.

This agency reorganization comes months after CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said her agency “did not reliably meet expectations” during the COVID-19 pandemic and would be undergoing an overhaul as a result.

“For 75 years, CDC and public health have been preparing for COVID-19, and in our big moment, our performance did not reliably meet expectations,” Walensky said in August. “As a long-time admirer of this agency and a champion for public health, I want us all to do better, and it starts with CDC leading the way.”

Throughout the pandemic, the CDC was criticized for issuing guidance that was confusing at times as well as for being too slow to share scientific data. These criticisms were later bolstered by a review conducted by the Department of Health and Human Services.

According to a CDC staff member familiar with the announcement, the majority of the organization will now report directly to the Immediate Office of the Director, moving away from what they referred to as a “Community of Practice structure” that had been employed before.

The Center for Surveillance, Epidemiology and Laboratory Services and the Center for State, Tribal, Local and Territorial Support will be combined into a new agency entity called the National Center for State, Tribal, Local and Territorial Public Health Infrastructure and Workforce.

The Center for Preparedness and Response will now be renamed the Office of Readiness and Response.

Several new offices will also be created, including the Office of Health Equity and the Office of Public Health Data, Surveillance and Technology. Regarding the latter, the CDC staffer said it was part of the agency’s aim to “build the data infrastructure necessary to connect all levels of public health with the critical data needed for action.”

Along with changes to the offices within the CDC, the agency staffer said a “new, centralized leadership team of multi-disciplinary experts” would be put together to provide supervision over the organization. Members of the team will include the CDC’s director, chief of staff and several deputy directors.

“These changes will improve efficiency, speed decision-making, and strengthen the communication of scientific information to the American public, ensuring CDC’s science reaches the public in an understandable, accessible, and implementable manner as quickly as possible,” said the staffer.

Tags CDC Rochelle Walensky Rochelle Walensky

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Spartz won’t support McCarthy in denying Omar seat on Foreign Affairs ...
  2. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  3. Earth’s inner core may have ‘paused’ its rotation and reversed, new study ...
  4. Senators bewildered by Pence classified document revelation
  5. Pence documents complicate GOP attack lines on Biden
  6. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  7. McHenry says McCarthy would not be Speaker if Rogers wasn’t pulled back
  8. Trump leads Biden in hypothetical 2024 match-up: poll
  9. Human microchip implants take center stage
  10. Democrats itch for fight with GOP on expelling lawmakers from committees
  11. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  12. Santos’s financial woes pile up, threatening his political career  
  13. Biden set to make U-turn on tanks to Ukraine amid mounting pressure
  14. Netflix is preparing to charge for password sharing: Here’s what we know
  15. Classified documents found at Pence’s Indiana home
  16. Georgia DA notes ‘imminent’ charging decisions in seeking to shield grand ...
  17. Trump drops another lawsuit against New York attorney general
  18. The truth about Biden’s document debacle: He didn’t ‘self-report’
Load more

Video

See all Video