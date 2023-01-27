trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

White House focusing on vaccine access for vulnerable

by Nathaniel Weixel - 01/27/23 4:43 PM ET
by Nathaniel Weixel - 01/27/23 4:43 PM ET
Chiquita Brooks-LaSure
FILE – Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, the Administrator for the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services, poses for a photograph in her office, Feb. 9, 2022, in Washington. The federal government will allow Medicaid dollars to treat people in prisons, jails or juvenile detention centers for the first time ever, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Jan. 26, 2023. The move will provide more stability for inmates and juvenile detainees as they exit institutions and re-enter the outside world, said Brooks-LaSure. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

The White House is making it a priority to ensure vulnerable populations have access to needed vaccines, a top administration health official said.

Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said many of the most vulnerable in the country are seniors and disabled people on Medicare. In many cases, they are either unaware they need a particular vaccine or they can’t afford it because of Medicare coverage limitations.

Brooks-LaSure touted a provision of the Inflation Reduction Act that requires all adult vaccines covered under Medicare Part D, like the one for shingles, be covered at no cost if they are recommended by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee.

“One of the things seniors are really excited about is access to the shingles vaccine. It has just become a huge game-changer in terms of health and now is more affordable,” Brooks-LaSure told moderator Bob Cusack during an event hosted by The Hill on reducing gaps in vaccine access to communities of color. The event was sponsored by Pfizer. 

That provision took effect at the beginning of this year, and Brooks-LaSure said the administration is working to get the word out.

Vaccination rates among adults and children plummeted during the pandemic and have yet to reach pre-pandemic levels. Part of the reason, experts have said, is fallout from heated partisan fights over COVID-19 vaccine mandates and a distrust of public health authorities.

Brooks-LaSure said if people have questions about access to vaccines, it’s important for them to talk with trusted partners, whether those are faith-based groups, clinicians or even barbers. 

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio), who serves on the Ways and Means Committee and is the new chairman of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, said he wants to make it easier for physicians to have those conversations with patients.

“There needs to be that discussion on all vaccines with patients. What the data really is, what the risk people are taking by not getting vaccines, what the risk is to our public health … and that needs to come from a one-on-one conversation,” Wenstrup said. “There’s a lot of mistrust out there. … We really need to have accurate data at the disposal of physicians.”

Tags Bob Cusack Brad Wenstrup Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; CDC Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Chaquita Brooks-LaSure Inflation Reduction Act Pfizer vaccine vaccine equity

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Goldman Sachs says 4 cities likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
  2. Judge sentences Jan. 6 rioter who pepper sprayed Brian Sicknick to 80 months in ...
  3. McCarthy might have a math problem in blocking Omar from panel
  4. Key Republicans oppose House GOP bill to abolish tax code
  5. McDaniel wins reelection as RNC chair in contentious election
  6. Kemp declares state of emergency in Georgia after protests erupt in Atlanta
  7. SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
  8. Lawmakers submit more than 140 amendments as House opens process for first time ...
  9. Court releases body camera footage and 911 call from Paul Pelosi attack
  10. Pence: ‘I take full responsibility’ for classified documents ending up at ...
  11. Trump calls for principals to be elected by students’ parents
  12. Memphis braces for Tyre Nichols video, which is expected to be released Friday ...
  13. 29-year-old NJ woman arrested after trying to enroll in high school
  14. Kennedy on GOP wanting to cut Social Security: ‘Not even George Santos would ...
  15. WHO updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
  16. Biden admin breaks down student debt relief numbers: California had the most ...
  17. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  18. Tanks for Ukraine: Too little, too late is not good enough
Load more

Video

See all Video