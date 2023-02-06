trending:

Healthcare

Ohio officials declare measles outbreak over

by Lauren Sforza - 02/06/23 10:20 AM ET
Illustration of pale green area with the shape of the state of Ohio cut out to show a small vial of measles vaccine
Valerie Morris/Associated Press-Paul Vernon/iStock

A measles outbreak in Ohio that infected at least 85 children since October is now over, state health officials declared on Sunday.

Most of the children who were infected with measles were unvaccinated, and as of Friday, 36 of the total infected needed to be hospitalized, according to Columbus Public Health. Most of the cases were in Columbus and other parts of central Ohio, and 80 of the cases were in children under the age of 5.

Ohio health officials said they waited 42 days, which is two incubation periods of the virus, since the last rash from a confirmed case before declaring the outbreak over.

“This milestone fits the CDC’s definition of the end of an outbreak, however we still have test results pending for suspected cases,” Columbus Public Health said.

The outbreak started in October, but most of the cases occurred between mid-November to early December. Measles was eliminated from the U.S. in 2000, but those who recently traveled to countries where measles is endemic could bring in new infections.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that children receive their first dose of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine between 12 to 15 months old. Children should receive their second dose to get the full protection between 4 to 6 years old, according to the CDC.

Other states have also experienced recent measles outbreaks, including Minnesota, which had 22 cases in the Twin Cities area last year.

