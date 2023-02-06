trending:

Healthcare

Hundreds of food products recalled due to Listeria concerns

by Lauren Sforza - 02/06/23 12:07 PM ET
The Food and Drug Administration
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver Spring, Md., on Dec. 10, 2020.

Hundreds of ready-to-eat food products have been recalled due to potential listeria contamination, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Friday.

The Fresh Ideation Group, which is based in Baltimore, Md., is recalling food products sold from Jan. 24 through Jan. 30, according to an announcement released by the FDA.

The announcement said that all of the recalled products will have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label or an identifier with the Fresh Creative Cuisine name on the bottom of the label. The FDA also noted that the recalled products have a “fresh through” or “sell by” date from Jan. 31 through Feb. 6.

Listeria is a bacteria that can cause serious illness, especially in young children, older adults and those with weakened immune systems.

The list of more than 400 food products affected by the recall includes sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt and wraps that were sold in retail locations, vending machines and by transportation providers.

The company said that the products were sold across several states, including Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

On Friday, the company said no illnesses had been reported yet. The products were recalled after samples tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, the announcement said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that symptoms of a listeria infection could include vomiting and diarrhea, and could lead to a more severe illness, especially in people who are pregnant, older adults and those with weakened immune systems. Severe illness in pregnant people could lead to a miscarriage or stillbirth, according to the CDC.

The company urged those who purchased the products to contact Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, at (855) 969-3338.

