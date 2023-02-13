trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

Suicides increased after two years of declines: CDC data

by Lauren Sforza - 02/13/23 3:41 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 02/13/23 3:41 PM ET
CDC
AP/Ron Harris
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sign stands at the entrance of their offices in Atlanta.

After two consecutive years of declines, suicide rates in the United States increased in 2021, nearly matching the record high from 2018.

There were 48,183 deaths by suicide in 2021, after 45,979 in 2020 and 47,511 in 2019, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Age-adjusted suicide rates among American Indian or Alaska Native people were the highest across the groups, with 28.1 suicide deaths per 100,000, and experienced the largest relative percentage change between 2018 and 2021 at a 26 percent increase. Suicide rates also increased by about 19 percent among Black people between 2018 and 2021, and by 6.8 percent among Hispanic people between 2018 and 2021.

The only group to see a decrease was non-Hispanic white people, where rates dropped by nearly 4 percent.

Increased suicide rates among younger Black Americans ages 10 to 24, which went up by approximately 36 percent, raised “particular concern,” the CDC said.

Suicide rates among those ages 45 to 64 “decreased significantly overall” by about 12.4 percent, according to the CDC.

The CDC cited various reasons for the increased suicide rates, including personal, professional and financial issues, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

“Suicide is a complex problem related to multiple risk factors such as relationship, job or school, and financial problems, as well as mental illness, substance use, social isolation, historical trauma, barriers to health care, and easy access to lethal means of suicide among persons at risk,” the CDC said.

“As the nation continues to respond to the short- and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, remaining vigilant in prevention efforts is critical, especially among disproportionately affected populations where longer-term impacts might compound preexisting inequities in suicide risk,” it added.

Tags CDC Suicide deaths suicide rates

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy calls for resignation of Architect of Capitol
  2. Biden fires Architect of Capitol
  3. US tells citizens to leave Russia immediately
  4. Black National Anthem performed at Super Bowl for first time
  5. Chris Christie says House GOP jeering Biden at State of the Union was ‘big ...
  6. What we know and don’t know about the latest objects shot down by the US
  7. House Intelligence chair: Biden administration needs to ‘stop briefing ...
  8. Jim Banks calls on Buttigieg ‘to correct’ covering of Jesus artwork at ...
  9. Trump bashes Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance
  10. McConnell demands answers on unidentified objects shot down: ‘What in the ...
  11. China’s spy balloon: What really happened?
  12. 4 reasons for the MAGA House hearings’ bellyflop
  13. Lawyer says Trump used ‘Classified Evening Summary’ empty folder to block ...
  14. Defense secretary cites ‘route’ of flying objects in US take down
  15. 3 more chemicals discovered in Ohio train derailment
  16. Weaponization? Democrats gear up a response machine to GOP
  17. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  18. Georgia judge orders limited release of grand jury report on Trump election ...
Load more

Video

See all Video