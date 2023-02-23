trending:

Healthcare

Americans worried about rising drug costs, health bills: survey

by Chia-Yi Hou - 02/23/23 11:37 AM ET
calculator, stethoscope and a health bill in the background
Getty Images

Half of Americans in a new poll say the government should emphasize lowering prescription drug costs and reducing the cost of health care over other public health-related priorities.

Lowering drug and health costs was the top public health issue in the Axios-Ipsos American Health Index released Thursday, with 50 percent of Americans saying it should be prioritized.

By comparison, 14 percent listed reducing gun deaths and another 14 percent cited research into cures and treatment for major diseases as a top priority for government action.

Preventing overdose deaths and accidents, as well as ensuring medication and health practices safety, were listed as other top priorities.

Asked to identify what they believe is the No. 1 threat to public health in the U.S., 26 percent listed opioids and fentanyl, 21 percent listed obesity, 17 percent pointed to access to guns or firearms, and 12 percent cited cancer.

The survey found that three-quarters of Americans say that businesses and the government do not make the health and welfare of consumers a priority.

While 62 percent said they had a great deal or a fair amount of trust in the Centers for Disease  Control and Prevention, only about 41 percent said they trust information about health that they receive from their state governor. In addition, about 28 percent of respondents said the country is adequately prepared for another pandemic.

More than 1,200 people took part in the national survey conducted Feb. 17-21. It has an overall margin of error of 3 percentage points.

