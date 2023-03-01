trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

At-home cardiac rehabilitation may lower risk of death: study

by Chia-Yi Hou - 03/01/23 5:00 AM ET
by Chia-Yi Hou - 03/01/23 5:00 AM ET
red heart shape with stethoscope on blue background
Getty Images

Veterans who participated in a home-based cardiac rehabilitation program had a 36 percent lower risk of mortality compared to people who opted out of the program, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Patients in the study were hospitalized for a heart attack, coronary artery bypass grafting or other heart complications. Of the people who were offered home-based cardiac rehabilitation programs (HBCR), about 44 percent participated.

After an average follow-up period of about four years, the researchers found that the mortality rate was lower among the 490 HBCR participants compared to the 630 nonparticipants. 

The death rate one year after hospitalizations was 2 percent for HBCR participants, compared to 4 percent for nonparticipants. Overall, the mortality rate was 12 and 20 percent in HBCR participants and nonparticipants, respectively.

The HBCR program involved nine phone calls for coaching or motivational interviewing over 12 weeks to help patients adjust their behavior. Participants were also encouraged to document their vital signs, exercise and diet in a personal health journal.

These results support past research that similar on-site programs can lower risk of death. However, patients may be less likely to choose on-site rehabilitation compared to home-based rehabilitation. A 2020 study of Medicare patients found that 24 percent of eligible beneficiaries chose to participate in on-site cardiac rehabilitation.

“Whether in a hospital or home, cardiac rehabilitation is all about healthy behavior changes,” says senior study author Mary A. Whooley, who is a primary care physician at the San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center and professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, in a press release. “However, changing behaviors is difficult, and while care facilities may offer on-site cardiac rehabilitation, many patients don’t choose to take advantage of follow-up treatment. The biggest surprise of our analysis was how few patients chose to participate in cardiac rehabilitation.”

Tags cardiac arrest heart attack Heart health mortality rates

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy, GOP pump brakes on release of Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson
  2. Zero-calorie sweetener popular in keto diets linked to strokes, heart attacks
  3. Lightfoot ousted as Chicago mayor
  4. Vance pitches PPP for Ohio while other Republicans say to wait
  5. Senate group wades into tough talks on Social Security
  6. House Republican eyeing legislation to prevent Santos from profiting off ...
  7. Murdoch: Hannity was ‘privately disgusted’ with Trump after 2020 election
  8. Top takeaways from student loan forgiveness arguments at the Supreme Court
  9. SNAP cuts could lead to ‘hunger cliff,’ experts fear
  10. Trump’s polling strength causes heartburn for Senate GOP
  11. Student loan forgiveness: Key statements from each justice
  12. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was ‘attacked’ by ‘insane’ woman in ...
  13. What Biden’s FHA mortgage fee cut means for buyers
  14. Justice Jackson writes 1st Supreme Court majority opinion
  15. DeSantis says he insisted on ‘no Disney characters’ at his Disney World ...
  16. House Democrat nods to Kellyanne Conway in push to make Hatch Act violations a ...
  17. 10 key figures who will — and won’t — be at CPAC
  18. Hemorrhaging losses, the Fed’s problems are now the taxpayer’s
Load more

Video

See all Video