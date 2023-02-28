trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

FDA restricts imports of ‘tranq’ drug xylazine

by Nathaniel Weixel - 02/28/23 11:42 AM ET
by Nathaniel Weixel - 02/28/23 11:42 AM ET
Associated Press/Andrew Harnik

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday said it would restrict imports of xylazine, an animal tranquilizer that has “increasingly been found” in illicit drugs like fentanyl and heroin.

Under the import alert, xylazine shipments are subject to heightened FDA scrutiny, and agency staff may detain shipments of xylazine and the ingredients used to make it to ensure they’re meant for legitimate use.

The agency said it is coordinating with animal health stakeholders to ensure that drugs containing xylazine are available to veterinarians. 

Xylazine is FDA-approved for use in animals as a sedative and pain reliever. Veterinarians legitimately use drug products containing xylazine to sedate large animals such as horses and deer, but it is not safe for use in people and may cause serious and life-threatening side effects, the agency said.

“The FDA remains concerned about the increasing prevalence of xylazine mixed with illicit drugs, and this action is one part of broader efforts the agency is undertaking to address this issue,” Commissioner Robert Califf said in a statement. 

“We will continue to use all tools at our disposal and partner with the Drug Enforcement Administration and other federal, state, local agencies and stakeholders as appropriate to stem these illicit activities and protect public health,” Califf said.

As part of its entry review, FDA said agency staff will consider specific evidence offered by importers that the incoming product is properly labeled, not adulterated and intended for legitimate veterinary use.

The FDA noted that there have been increasing reports of serious side effects from individuals exposed to fentanyl, heroin and other illicit drugs contaminated with xylazine. But it’s difficult to determine what role the drug itself plays in deaths. Some of the drug’s side effects are similar to an opioid overdose, but can’t be reversed by naloxone. 

Xylazine is not an opioid, but it can depress breathing, blood pressure, heart rate and body temperature to critical levels, the FDA said.

Additionally, people who inject drugs containing xylazine can develop severe skin wounds and patches of dead and rotting tissue that easily become infected and, if left untreated, may necessitate amputation, according to the FDA.

Tags animal drugs drug overdoses fda Robert Califf xylazine

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s polling strength causes heartburn for Senate GOP
  2. Murdoch: Hannity was ‘privately disgusted’ with Trump after 2020 election
  3. Manchin will vote against new DC crime law 
  4. Five takeaways from the big COVID-19 ‘lab leak’ story
  5. Listen live: Supreme Court hears oral arguments on student loan forgiveness
  6. What to expect from the Supreme Court on Biden’s student loan cancellation
  7. Zero-calorie sweetener popular in keto diets linked to strokes, heart attacks
  8. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was ‘attacked’ by ‘insane’ woman in ...
  9. Buttigieg pushes back on McConnell criticism of ‘woke initiatives’
  10. DeSantis says he insisted on ‘no Disney characters’ at his Disney World ...
  11. Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 tapes subject to security review, Republicans say
  12. Poll finds Trump beating Biden but DeSantis, Haley losing
  13. Buttigieg gets hit from right, left in East Palestine crisis 
  14. Aging presidents, cognitive acuity & reelection
  15. Why the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot winner only received $997.6 million as ...
  16. Top 5 questions surrounding Biden student loan forgiveness fight at Supreme ...
  17. Justice Jackson writes 1st Supreme Court majority opinion
  18. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
Load more

Video

See all Video