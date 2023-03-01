trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

HHS issues $50 million grant to Medical Reserve Corps, largest sum for program to date

by Joseph Choi - 03/01/23 1:30 PM ET
by Joseph Choi - 03/01/23 1:30 PM ET
The Department of Health and Human Services building is seen in the evening in Washington Sunday, April 5, 2009.
Alex Brandon/Associated Press
The Department of Health and Human Services building is seen in the evening in Washington Sunday, April 5, 2009.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Wednesday that $50 million in grants will be made available for the Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) volunteer program, the largest infusion of funding that has ever been designated for the program.

The newly announced grant funding for the MRC comes from the American Rescue Plan, the pandemic-era economic stimulus packaged signed into law by President Biden in 2021.

The MRC is operated by the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) and currently has more than 200,000 volunteer members operating across roughly 800 units. MRC volunteers are often deployed in response to disasters and emergencies to aid in public health.

The idea for the program was first proposed after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with physicians calling for an organized system of medical volunteers to assist in response to emergencies.

MRC volunteers were mobilized throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and Ohio lawmakers have recently called for MRC assistance in addressing the toxic train derailment in East Palestine.

“MRC units across the country have been integral in helping their local communities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O’Connell said in a statement provided to The Hill.

“Many units took on new missions, conducted new training, and continue to adapt plans to meet their communities’ evolving needs,” O’Connell said. “The funding notice ASPR is issuing today will ultimately help the network continue to grow as it has over the past two decades.”

MRC Program Director Dustun Ashton estimated MRC’s volunteer work during the pandemic is valued at $131 million.

MRC units are often sponsored by local health departments. The grant funding announced by HHS is available to all states, territories, tribes, public/private partnerships and other public entities. According to an administration official, grant applicants will be able to specify what they wish to use the grant funding for.

Applicants have until April 30 to submit their grant proposals.

Tags american rescue plan ASPR Biden Dawn O'Connell HHS

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy, GOP pump brakes on release of Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson
  2. Christie: Trump grand jury foreperson ‘did a lot of damage’ to case
  3. Trump ‘successfully chilled’ FBI from being willing to investigate anything ...
  4. Twitter suspends Mike Lee’s personal account
  5. Schumer, Jeffries ask Murdoch to stop Fox hosts lying about 2020 election 
  6. Bill Maher: ‘I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level’
  7. China, Belarus call for cease-fire, negotiations in Ukraine
  8. Two more House Republicans call for home-state Rep. Santos to be ousted
  9. Trump’s polling strength causes heartburn for Senate GOP
  10. Zero-calorie sweetener popular in keto diets linked to strokes, heart attacks
  11. Senate group wades into tough talks on Social Security
  12. Republicans vow to block Biden FAA pick as Democrats double down
  13. What Biden’s FHA mortgage fee cut means for buyers
  14. DeSantis pushes for dismissal of lawsuit brought by migrants sent to Martha’s ...
  15. Feehery: Progressive DC government turning city into a dystopia
  16. Tester to join Manchin, Republicans in blocking DOL green investment rule
  17. Study: Toilet paper adds to ‘forever chemicals’ in wastewater
  18. The shepherd boy, the wolf and the threat to Israeli democracy
Load more

Video

See all Video