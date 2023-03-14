trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

DOJ suing Rite Aid for missing ‘red flags’ in opioid epidemic

by Julia Mueller - 03/14/23 10:35 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 03/14/23 10:35 AM ET
Rite Aid pharmacy
Rite Aid

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is suing pharmacy giant Rite Aid for allegedly filling hundreds of thousands of prescriptions for controlled substances that had “obvious red flags” amid the country’s opioid epidemic. 

The DOJ is arguing that Rite Aid violated the federal False Claims Act and the Controlled Substances Act, submitting false prescription claims to government health care programs and knowingly filling unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances, according to a Tuesday release.

“We allege that Rite Aid filled hundreds of thousands of prescriptions that did not meet legal requirements,” Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said. “According to our complaint, Rite Aid’s pharmacists repeatedly filled prescriptions for controlled substances with obvious red flags, and Rite Aid intentionally deleted internal notes about suspicious prescribers.”

“These practices opened the floodgates for millions of opioid pills and other controlled substances to flow illegally out of Rite Aid’s stores,” Gupta added.

One of the nation’s top pharmacy chains, Rite Aid runs more than 2,200 pharmacies in 17 states.

The DOJ is alleging that Rite Aid filled prescriptions that did not have a legitimate medical purpose or were not “issued in the usual course of professional practice” between May 2014 and June 2019. Among the prescribed drugs were opioids like oxycodone and fentanyl, according to the release. 

“The Justice Department is using every tool at our disposal to confront the opioid epidemic that is killing Americans and shattering communities across the country. That includes holding corporations, like Rite Aid, accountable,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said. 

The Hill has reached out to Rite Aid for comment.

Tags DOJ Lawsuit opioid opioid epidemic pharmacy Rite Aid Vanita Gupta

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida
  2. DeSantis calls Russia-Ukraine war a ‘territorial dispute,’ questions US ...
  3. Biden says Carter asked him to do his eulogy
  4. China: US, allies on ‘wrong and dangerous path’ with nuclear submarine deal
  5. Moscow fumes as Ukraine considers changing Russia’s official name
  6. Trump goes after DeSantis in first Iowa speech of 2024 campaign
  7. Five big questions hanging over Trump’s campaign
  8. South Carolina GOP lawmakers propose death penalty for women who have abortions
  9. Moody’s weighs downgrade for six US banks following SVB collapse
  10. ‘National Customer Rage Survey’ points to troubling trend among US ...
  11. Prosecutors say Tucker Carlson omitted key Jan. 6 footage of ‘QAnon Shaman’
  12. Chasten Buttigieg responds to Pence’s paternity leave joke: ‘Where would ...
  13. Trump suggests Pence to blame for Jan. 6 violence after former VP’s criticism
  14. Illinois becomes third state to mandate paid leave for workers
  15. Police launch manhunt for ex-Hogan chief of staff after failure to appear in ...
  16. What triggered Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse?
  17. Feinstein, Fetterman absences leave Democrats with fragile majority
  18. Large group attempted mass entry at El Paso border crossing: CBP
Load more

Video

See all Video