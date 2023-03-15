trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

Biden administration names first round of drugs to face Medicare rebate penalties

by Joseph Choi - 03/15/23 12:13 PM ET
by Joseph Choi - 03/15/23 12:13 PM ET
Staffer actively fills orders as pharmacies across the U.S. attempt to replace workers amid inflation and staff shortages. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

The Biden administration has released its first list of nearly 30 drugs covered by Medicare that will be subject to the penalties included in the Inflation Reduction Act, because their prices increased faster than the rate of inflation.

Under the act, drug manufacturers are required to pay rebates to the federal government if the price of medications covered by Medicare Part B and Part D increase at a rate that exceeds inflation. This measure was included as a way of limiting drug costs, along with price caps that were included in the legislation for seniors.

The Department of Health Human Services released a list of 27 drugs on Wednesday that will be subject to the rebate penalty.

Medications on the list included the arthritis treatment Humira as well as cancer treatments like Rybrevant, which is indicated for certain cases of non-small cell lung cancer and was first approved in 2021.

“Seniors may see their out-of-pocket costs for these drugs decrease by $2 to as high as $390 per average dose starting April 1st,” the White House said in a statement.

In a press briefing, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said her agency will invoice the drugmakers for these rebates beginning in 2025.

“The Medicare prescription drug inflation rebate program is strengthening Medicare by making prescription drugs affordable for millions of people and discouraging drug companies from increasing prices faster than inflation,” Brooks-LaSure said. “It’s also protecting Medicare for our children and grandchildren.”

The release of this list comes shortly before President Biden is set to speak in Las Vegas on lowering drug costs.

Tags Biden Biden administration CDC drug pricing HHS Inflation Reduction Act medicare Medicare rebate penalty President Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over ...
  2. Dow falls 500 points as Credit Suisse concerns deepen fears of banking crisis
  3. GOP fears Mastriano redux as party zeroes in on McCormick in Pennsylvania
  4. New Florida bill would ban diversity, inclusion programs on university campuses
  5. Wellesley College students vote to admit trans men and nonbinary applicants
  6. Trump-allied super PAC files ethics complaint against DeSantis over ‘shadow ...
  7. Nastiest primary yet? Trump raises question with DeSantis attack
  8. Biden seeks to make Freedom Caucus his foil — and the face of the GOP 
  9. Trump lawyer, MSNBC’s Ari Melber interview turns heated
  10. These Republicans have pushed back against DeSantis’s Ukraine comments
  11. Biden bank rescue provokes GOP uproar
  12. Republicans introduce major energy package with party’s top priorities
  13. Will the Supreme Court read the Heroes Act (authorizing Biden’s student loan ...
  14. Former Australian PM on submarine deal with US: ‘It must be the worst deal in ...
  15. Former NATO chief: Trump nomination would be ‘geopolitical catastrophe’
  16. Trump says everyone who sent him letters in new book ‘kissed my a–‘
  17. Michigan Senate votes to repeal right-to-work law in victory for organized labor
  18. Why the US is going full throttle on hypersonic missiles
Load more

Video

See all Video