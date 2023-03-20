trending:

Healthcare

‘Ted Lasso’ cast joins White House briefing to discuss mental health

by Alex Gangitano - 03/20/23 3:04 PM ET
Greg Nash, The Hill
Members of the cast of “Ted Lasso” appear in the White House briefing room to discuss mental health on March 20, 2023.

Actor Jason Sudeikis and the cast of “Ted Lasso” joined the White House daily press briefing on Monday ahead of a meeting with President Biden to discuss efforts to address mental health.

Sudeikis — who plays the title character on the Apple TV+ show, which has included multiple episodes touching on mental health — called on Americans to not be afraid to ask for help.

“While it’s easier said than done, we also have to know that we shouldn’t be afraid to ask for help ourselves,” Sudeikis said. “And that does take a lot, especially when it’s something that has such a negative stigma to it such as mental health, and that doesn’t need to be that way.”

“I know in this town a lot of folks don’t always agree … but I truly believe we should all do our best to take care of each other,” he added.

Alongside press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Sudeikis was joined at the podium by actors Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent; Hannah Waddingham, who plays Rebecca Welton; Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard; and Toheeb Jimoh, who plays Sam Obisanya.

Sudeikis and the rest of the cast will meet with Biden and first lady Jill Biden later on Monday. The actor said the White House is “working very hard” to make sure that mental health resources are a viable option to as many Americans as possible.

“No matter who you are, no matter where you live, no matter who you voted for, we all probably, I assume, we all know someone…that’s struggled, that’s felt isolated, that’s felt anxious, that’s felt alone,” Sudeikis said.

“Check in with you know, your neighbor, your coworker, your friends, your family, and ask how they’re doing and listen,” he added.

Sudeikis took a question from actor James Lance, who plays reporter Trent Crimm on the show and who was in the briefing room. He asked Sudeikis, who has roots in Kansas City, how he feels about Kansas City being one of the options for hosting city for the 2026 World Cup.

Other actors, including those who play Jamie Tartt and Dani Rojas, also stood in the briefing room during the appearance.

Sudeikis, on his way out of the briefing, was asked to do his Biden impression. He played Biden on “Saturday Night Live.”

“They got the real one here now,” he said.

