trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

Biden signs legislation to declassify info on COVID-19 origins

by Brett Samuels - 03/20/23 5:20 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 03/20/23 5:20 PM ET
President Biden
Annabelle Gordon
President Biden speaks during a Medal of Honor ceremony for Ret. U.S. Army Colonel Paris Davis in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday, March 3, 2023.

President Biden on Monday signed legislation to declassify information related to the origins of COVID-19 after the measure was passed unanimously in Congress.

The House had passed the bill earlier this month, but the White House had been non-committal about whether Biden would sign it into law.

“We need to get to the bottom of COVID-19’s origins to help ensure we can better prevent future pandemics,” Biden said in a statement. “My Administration will continue to review all classified information relating to COVID–19’s origins, including potential links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“In implementing this legislation, my Administration will declassify and share as much of that information as possible, consistent with my constitutional authority to protect against the disclosure of information that would harm national security.”

The president noted that he directed intelligence agencies in 2021 to investigate the virus’ origins.

The legislation, titled the COVID-19 Origin Act, was originally sponsored by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). The bill directs the Director of National Intelligence to “declassify any and all information relating to potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origin” of COVID-19. 

That, according to the measure, includes “activities performed by the Wuhan Institute of Virology with or on behalf of the People’s Liberation Army” and “coronavirus research or other related activities performed at the Wuhan Institute of Virology prior to the outbreak of COVID-19.”

The bill passed the House a short time after reports indicated that the Department of Energy determined a lab leak was the most likely cause of the COVID-19 pandemic, though the White House denied that there was any clear consensus.

“The intelligence community and the rest of the government is still looking at this,” John Kirby, a White House national security spokesperson, said at a press briefing in late February.

Republicans in particular have long held that COVID-19, which has killed more than 1 million Americans since the onset of the pandemic two years ago, began to spread after it leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China. 

Some experts and government officials have been more cautious in their language, arguing it is not clear whether the virus originated in a lab or spread from animals to humans. 

Tags Biden John Kirby Josh Hawley

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Barricades unloaded near Manhattan criminal court ahead of possible Trump ...
  2. Biden issues first veto, rejecting bill to reverse ESG rule
  3. White House, reporters push back on disruptive journalist at press briefing
  4. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith rips Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 framing: ‘That’s ...
  5. Senators blast Mexico’s ‘seizure’ of Alabama-based port facility
  6. If Trump is indicted, what happens next?
  7. House GOP turns knives on Manhattan DA over potential Trump arrest 
  8. Trump swipes at DeSantis over Florida governor’s response to potential ...
  9. Chris Christie: ‘The circus continues’ on Trump calling for protests over ...
  10. Manchin calls Biden administration priorities ‘absolutely ...
  11. The first indictment
  12. Cohen: Trump will ‘absolutely’ take mugshot, be fingerprinted if arrested
  13. ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses
  14. McConnell’s absence leaves colleagues wondering about GOP’s future
  15. Starbucks CEO steps down early ahead of Senate testimony
  16. Trump cheers news of ‘most important witness’ in New York hush-money probe
  17. Sununu on possible Trump arrest: ‘Democrats have misplayed this’
  18. DeSantis faces political minefield with possible Trump indictment
Load more

Video

See all Video