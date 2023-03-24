trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

Judge denies effort to lift block on Guam abortion ban

by Nathaniel Weixel - 03/24/23 1:50 PM ET
by Nathaniel Weixel - 03/24/23 1:50 PM ET
FILE – Demonstrators protest about abortion outside the Supreme Court in Washington, June 24, 2022. Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe just nine months ago, 24 states have banned abortion outright or are likely to do so, according to the Guttmacher Institute. Other states with Republican-controlled legislatures, including Florida, are moving toward restrictive laws that would…

Abortion will remain legal in Guam after a federal judge denied a request to lift a long-standing permanent injunction blocking a total abortion ban.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Guam rejected Attorney General Douglas Moylan’s (R) request to vacate a federal court’s permanent injunction from 1990 barring Guam from enforcing a law that would have made it a felony for a doctor to perform an abortion and criminalized any patient who has an abortion.

The ruling means abortion care will remain accessible on the island. If the ban had been upheld it would have imposed a significant barrier, as residents of the remote U.S. territory seeking an abortion can’t just drive across state lines to receive a procedure.

Hawaii is the closest U.S. state to Guam where abortion is legal, but Honolulu is nearly 4,000 miles away.

Moylan argued that the original injunction was predicated on Roe v. Wade making abortion a constitutional right. When the Supreme Court overturned that decision, the legal basis for the injunction ceased to exist.

But Chief Judge Frances M. Tydingco-Gatewood wrote that Moylan failed to meet his burden of showing whether the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization supported vacating the injunction in its entirety.

Guam law still largely prohibits abortion at 13 weeks, though medication abortion remains available through telemedicine.

Tags abortion Abortion bans

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Republicans pass Parents Bill of Rights
  2. Trump warns of ‘potential death and destruction’ if he’s indicted
  3. Alvin Bragg may have been asked to delay Trump charges: John Dean
  4. Trump calls for removal of every top official investigating him
  5. Newsom gets big win: California Senate approves first-of-its-kind ‘price ...
  6. Meadows, numerous Trump aides, ordered to testify in Jan. 6 probe
  7. Jeffries warns Trump’s words may ‘get someone killed’
  8. TikTok hires another former Biden aide in push to avoid US ban
  9. ESPN blasts ethnic slur directed at Mina Kimes as ‘extremely offensive’
  10. Former AG Barr defends Fox News in op-ed about Dominion lawsuit 
  11. Florida principal resigns after parents complain about Michelangelo’s ...
  12. Idaho Republicans block ‘woke’ free tampons in schools proposal
  13. House fails to override Biden’s first veto
  14. Ethics panel admonishes Graham
  15. Will he or won’t he? Bragg faces historic test with Trump indictment
  16. Second US base hit in Syria following retaliatory strikes
  17. Trump campaign warns GOP groups to stop using image and likeness in fundraising
  18. Joe Rogan on possible Trump hush money indictment: ‘Didn’t Clinton do ...
Load more

Video

See all Video