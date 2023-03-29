trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

Biden declines to veto GOP-led measure to end COVID-19 emergency

by Al Weaver - 03/29/23 4:02 PM ET
by Al Weaver - 03/29/23 4:02 PM ET

President Biden will not veto a GOP-led effort to end the COVID-19 national emergency, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) told Democratic senators on Wednesday.

A Senate Democratic source confirmed that Schumer informed senators of the decision. The move comes ahead of a planned vote in the upper chamber on the measure later in the day.

The bill would terminate the COVID-19 national emergency effective immediately. The Biden administration has said it would let it expire in mid-May.

The move marks the second time in recent weeks where Biden sided with Republicans on legislation, having declined to veto a GOP-led measure to nix updates to Washington, D.C.’s, criminal code in early March.

The announcement also likely opens the door to a bigger tally among Democrats for the upcoming vote. 

Thirty-three Senate Democrats voted alongside every Republican in the D.C. crime bill vote, with almost every one of those decisions being made after Biden indicated his plans.

The move could also come at the expense of House Democrats as 197 of them voted to uphold the emergency last month. This follows a similar path to the lead-up of the crime measure as 173 House Democrats voted to side with the District and support the new bill.

Tags Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Twitter restricts Greene’s congressional account over ‘vengeance’ post
  2. ‘I just think you’re wrong’: Democrats, Schultz tangle in Starbucks ...
  3. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  4. Christie ups profile with acerbic attacks on Trump
  5. Trump praises Manhattan grand jury a week after predicted arrest
  6. Zelensky invites China’s Xi to visit Ukraine
  7. GOP senator on gun control: Congress has gone ‘about as far as we’re going ...
  8. Texas Republican threatens to vote 'no' on debt ceiling if GOP brings up ...
  9. Budowsky: Biden would defeat Trump in a landslide in a 2024 election
  10. North Carolina legislature overrides veto and repeals permit requirement for ...
  11. Senate approves measure overturning Biden clean water regulations, setting up ...
  12. As fatigue grows and morale wanes in Ukraine, defeat is a real possibility 
  13. Biden declines to veto GOP-led measure to end COVID-19 emergency
  14. Putin takes ‘nuclear blackmail’ to new level with Belarus plans
  15. House Democrat responds to GOP lawmaker’s comments on school shooting: ‘It ...
  16. Tuberville hold on military promotions splits Republicans, draws Pentagon ire
  17. House unanimously passes bill to work to remove China’s ‘developing ...
  18. Tennessee Republican responds to school shooting: ‘We’re not gonna fix it’
Load more

Video

See all Video