trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

CVS chief slams ‘unacceptable’ backslide in maternal health amid abortion battle

by Jared Gans - 03/29/23 5:47 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 03/29/23 5:47 PM ET
Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women’s Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)

The head of CVS slammed a backslide in maternal health as “unacceptable” amid a battle over abortion rights across the country in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade being overturned. 

CEO Karen Lynch said during an interview at the Axios “What’s Next Summit” on Wednesday that the company’s “North Star” is improving access, quality and health for Americans and has been a “strong proponent” for women’s health for many years. 

“Just look at the numbers with maternal health in America. It is unacceptable that a country of ours is going backwards in maternal health,” Lynch said. “We need to make sure that people and women are getting the care and the services that they need.” 

Lynch’s comments come as abortion pills have become a front in the battle over access to the procedure after the court overturned Roe in June. 

Twenty GOP attorneys general warned Walgreens and CVS last month against providing abortion pills by mail, saying that doing so is illegal.

Many of the states’ abortion restrictions prohibit anyone other than a physician from providing abortion pills.

Walgreens responded by announcing that it would not distribute abortion pills in several states, including some where courts have put their restrictions on pause. 

“We want to be very clear about what our position has always been: Walgreens plans to dispense Mifepristone in any jurisdiction where it is legally permissible to do so,” a spokesperson for Walgreens told The Hill. “Once we are certified by the FDA, we will dispense this medication consistent with federal and state laws. Providing legally approved medications to patients is what pharmacies do, and is rooted in our commitment to the communities in which we operate.”

Lynch was asked if CVS would follow Walgreens in not dispensing the pills and responded that the pharmacy will dispense drugs that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved “where legally permissible.” 

She mentioned that CVS extended its services in its MinuteClinic to support women’s health. 

Lynch said CVS is going to “wait and see” in terms of the threats from the Republican attorneys general to take legal action over the pills. 

The head of CVS slammed a backslide in maternal health as “unacceptable.”

Most abortions currently performed are done by medication, according to data from the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights tracking organization.

Democratic attorneys general responded to the Republicans’ letter in urging Walgreens and CVS to not back down and continue to offer the approved abortion pills, mifepristone and misoprostol, in their retail pharmacies. 

The FDA is battling a lawsuit from an anti-abortion group challenging the agency’s decades-old approval of mifepristone.

— Updated 6:55 p.m.

Tags abortion Abortion Abortion in the United States Abortion pill abortion pills abortion rights CVS CVS CVS CVS Pharmacy CVS Pharmacy fda Karen Lynch Maternal health mifepristone Politics Politics of the United States Reproductive health Reproductive rights Roe v. Wade Roe v. Wade Supreme Court of the United States United States Walgreen's Walgreens Washington D.C. Women Women's rights

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  2. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  3. Twitter restricts Greene’s congressional account over ‘vengeance’ post
  4. Christie ups profile with acerbic attacks on Trump
  5. Trump praises Manhattan grand jury a week after predicted arrest
  6. Arizona governor’s press secretary resigns after tweet suggesting violence
  7. ‘I just think you’re wrong’: Democrats, Schultz tangle in Starbucks ...
  8. Trump appeals order directing Meadows, other aides to testify in Jan. 6 probe
  9. Senate approves measure overturning Biden clean water regulations, setting up ...
  10. Here is where the debate on Social Security and Medicare stands in Congress
  11. GOP senator on gun control: Congress has gone ‘about as far as we’re going ...
  12. House Democrat responds to GOP lawmaker’s comments on school shooting: ‘It ...
  13. Rand Paul plans to block Josh Hawley bill to ban TikTok
  14. Texas Republican threatens to vote 'no' on debt ceiling if GOP brings up ...
  15. Wisconsin state senate candidate says he ‘certainly would ...
  16. Zelensky invites China’s Xi to visit Ukraine
  17. Biden declines to veto GOP-led measure to end COVID-19 emergency
  18. Putin takes ‘nuclear blackmail’ to new level with Belarus plans
Load more

Video

See all Video