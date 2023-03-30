trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

Train carrying ethanol derails, forcing evacuations in Minnesota

by Stephen Neukam - 03/30/23 8:48 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 03/30/23 8:48 AM ET
(Credit: Getty Images)

A train carrying ethanol derailed in a southwest Minnesota town on Thursday, causing a number of cars to burst into flames and prompting evacuations of residents in the area, authorities said.

The BNSF Railway train derailment was reported to police in Kandiyohi County at around 1 a.m. local time on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. The train derailed just inside the city of Raymond, with authorities determining that some of the cars were carrying ethanol and corn syrup.

Police establish an evacuation zone of a half mile, asking people to leave their homes and providing shelter in a nearby town. Police said there were no injuries as a result of the crash or the emergency response and that BNSF personnel were on the ground to help with the scene. No travel was advised to the city, police said.

While police said “numerous” train cars derailed, BNSF said in a statement that it was about 22 cars that derailed. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CNN that about 14 of those cars were carrying hazardous materials. Buttigieg said on Twitter that the Federal Railroad Administration was on the ground in the town.

BNSF said four of the cars caught on fire after derailing at about 1:02 a.m. on Thursday. The company also said there were no other hazardous materials on the train.

The fiery derailment in Minnesota follows a number of high-profile train mishaps in the U.S., highlighted by the derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this year that sparked a public health and environmental emergency. Federal officials have come under sharp scrutiny for the string of crashes.

Lawmakers have started to punt around ideas for rail safety reforms in response to the events, but a compromise on a package still proves elusive.

Tags BNSF Minnesota Minnesota train derailment Pete Buttigieg Pete Buttigieg Raymond Minnesota

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  2. The Memo: Is Alvin Bragg pumping the brakes on Trump case?
  3. Are Americans really pulling back from traditional values?
  4. Hawley, Paul clash on floor over TikTok ban 
  5. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  6. Most in new poll oppose laws restricting drag shows or performances
  7. Sanders, Mullin get in back-and-forth over Vermont senator’s net worth during ...
  8. Here is where the debate on Social Security and Medicare stands in Congress
  9. Russia is burning out of control on Putin’s watch
  10. GOP downplays importance of budget with debt ceiling looming
  11. The Hill’s Morning Report — House GOP pivots on debt-ceiling strategy
  12. Republicans defend Starbucks at tense hearing
  13. GOP lawmaker decries state bill that could execute a woman over an abortion
  14. Watch live: House ‘weaponization’ panel holds hearing on Biden ...
  15. Trump praises Manhattan grand jury a week after predicted arrest
  16. House lawmakers roast regulators over failed banks
  17. ‘You don’t want to fall for this’: BBB warns of smart TV scam
  18. House Democrats vent frustration after Biden reversal on COVID-19 emergency ...
Load more

Video

See all Video