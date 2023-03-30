trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

Vatican says pope’s health improving after hospitalization for respiratory infection

by Lauren Sforza - 03/30/23 9:54 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 03/30/23 9:54 AM ET
Getty Images

Pope Francis’s health is improving after he was hospitalized for a respiratory infection Wednesday, the Vatican said Thursday.

Vatican News, the Holy See’s official news service, reported that Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said the Pope’s “clinical picture is progressively improving and he is continuing with his planned treatment.” Bruni also noted that the pope slept well during the night and that Thursday morning, he read some newspapers and resumed work after breakfast.

“Before lunch, he went to the little chapel in the private apartment, where he gathered in prayer and received the Eucharist,” the statement added, according to The Associated Press.

The pontiff, 86, was hospitalized at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome Wednesday after he was experiencing “respiratory difficulties.” He is expected to be hospitalized for a few days, just ahead of the Vatican’s Holy Week observances held before Easter, including Palm Sunday, Holy Thursday, Good Friday, the Easter Vigil on Saturday night and Easter Sunday on April 9.

This is his first hospitalization since he spent 10 days in the hospital in July 2021 to have 13 inches of his colon removed. When he was young, he also had part of a lung removed due to a respiratory infection.

The pope’s Twitter account posted that he is “touched” by messages he received amid news of his hospitalization.

“I am touched by the many messages received in these hours and I express my gratitude for the closeness and prayer,” he tweeted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags pope Pope Francis Pope Francis the vatican

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Are Americans really pulling back from traditional values?
  2. Hawley, Paul clash on floor over TikTok ban 
  3. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  4. The Memo: Is Alvin Bragg pumping the brakes on Trump case?
  5. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  6. Most in new poll oppose laws restricting drag shows or performances
  7. Sanders, Mullin get in back-and-forth over Vermont senator’s net worth during ...
  8. Russia is burning out of control on Putin’s watch
  9. Watch live: House ‘weaponization’ panel holds hearing on Biden ...
  10. Republicans defend Starbucks at tense hearing
  11. GOP downplays importance of budget with debt ceiling looming
  12. GOP lawmaker decries state bill that could execute a woman over an abortion
  13. House lawmakers roast regulators over failed banks
  14. The Hill’s Morning Report — House GOP pivots on debt-ceiling strategy
  15. Trump praises Manhattan grand jury a week after predicted arrest
  16. Here is where the debate on Social Security and Medicare stands in Congress
  17. ‘You don’t want to fall for this’: BBB warns of smart TV scam
  18. DeSantis-picked state board says Disney stripped its powers
Load more

Video

See all Video