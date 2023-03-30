trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

70 percent of doctors say COVID misinformation has negatively impacted patients’ health: poll

by Lauren Sforza - 03/30/23 12:19 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 03/30/23 12:19 PM ET
Getty

More than 70 percent of physicians surveyed in a new poll said that misinformation has made it harder to treat patients with COVID-19 and ultimately harmed patient health.

In a new poll by the de Beaumont Foundation and Morning Consult, 72 percent of U.S. physicians said that misinformation made it harder to treat COVID-19 patients, while the same number said it has negatively impacted patient outcomes.

More than 80 percent of physicians polled said that there is a problem with misinformation when it comes to both COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 treatments. Additionally, 44 percent of physicians said that more than half of the information about COVID-19 that they personally consume is misinformation.

The physicians polled largely agreed on the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, with more than 90 percent saying that the vaccines are safe and effective.

The spread of misinformation has plagued COVID-19 vaccines and treatments since they were made available to the public, increasing vaccine hesitancy among many Americans. Many people have instead turned to untested drugs, like ivermectin, to treat COVID-19.

The negative impacts of misinformation does not only impact the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the poll found.

Nearly 80 percent of physicians said there is a somewhat or very large problem of misinformation about weight loss and dietary supplements.

There is also a somewhat or very large problem with misinformation concerning mental health, according to 72 percent of physicians. Non-COVID-19 vaccines also face a problem with misinformation, 67 percent of the physicians said.

And just under half of physicians said there is a problem with misinformation about cancer and diabetes.

The poll was conducted Dec. 9 to 19, 2022, among a sample of 806 U.S. physicians, according to the de Beaumont Foundation and Morning Consult. The poll had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Tags COVID-19 misinformation vaccine

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House passes GOP-led energy package touted as party’s top priority
  2. Texas judge strikes down ObamaCare’s free preventive services requirement
  3. Are Americans really pulling back from traditional values?
  4. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  5. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  6. The Memo: Is Alvin Bragg pumping the brakes on Trump case?
  7. Tennessee Republican responds to ‘hatred’ over school shooting comments
  8. Hawley, Paul clash on floor over TikTok ban 
  9. Most in new poll oppose laws restricting drag shows or performances
  10. Yellen says Trump administration ‘decimated’ financial oversight
  11. Sanders, Mullin get in back-and-forth over Vermont senator’s net worth during ...
  12. Gisele Barreto Fetterman pushes back on ‘power hungry wife’ description
  13. Russia is burning out of control on Putin’s watch
  14. GOP downplays importance of budget with debt ceiling looming
  15. GOP lawmaker decries state bill that could execute a woman over an abortion
  16. Here is where the debate on Social Security and Medicare stands in Congress
  17. ‘QAnon Shaman’ released from prison, transferred to halfway house
  18. Twitter restricts Greene’s congressional account over ‘vengeance’ post
Load more

Video

See all Video