trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

White House rolls out new cancer initiative to help implement ‘Moonshot’

by Nathaniel Weixel - 04/03/23 2:12 PM ET
by Nathaniel Weixel - 04/03/23 2:12 PM ET
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File
FILE – President Joe Biden speaks on the cancer moonshot initiative at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum, Sept. 12, 2022, in Boston.

Federal health officials on Monday outlined a new framework aimed at helping to implement the White House “Cancer Moonshot” initiative.

One of the main goals of the Moonshot initiative is to reduce cancer mortality by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years. To accomplish that, the new National Cancer Plan includes eight distinct goals to prevent cancer, reduce mortality and maximize quality of life for people living with it. 

The recommendations in the plan are written as broad aspirational statements and include pursuing new vaccines to prevent cancers, eliminating tobacco exposure and maximizing equitable access to proven treatments.

According to the Biden administration, the National Cancer Plan “provides a framework for everyone — across the federal government and all of society — to collaborate in ending cancer as we know it.”

President Biden last year pitched his revamped “Cancer Moonshot” initiative as a bipartisan pursuit with the goal of cutting cancer deaths in half in the next 25 years and improving the experience of those living with and surviving cancer. 

The White House has announced some funding opportunities as part of the Moonshot, but the National Cancer Plan announced Monday does not include any additional money.

Tags Biden Cancer Cancer moonshot

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Who is Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing Trump’s arraignment
  2. Will Trump be muzzled? Judge faces critical gag order choice 
  3. Trump departs Florida home to make court appearance in NYC
  4. NYC mayor warns Greene over Trump: 'Be on your best behavior'
  5. Seaweed bloom reaches record size: ‘Major beaching events are inevitable’
  6. Greene defends calling Democrats ‘pedophiles,’ eliciting eye roll from ...
  7. Trump hires white-collar defense attorney in hush money case
  8. Republicans grapple with their weakness among Generation Z voters
  9. DOJ has more evidence of possible Trump obstruction in classified documents ...
  10. Chinese balloon gathered sensitive intelligence despite Biden administration ...
  11. Stahl comes under criticism for being too soft with questions to Greene
  12. GOP divided over how to handle Trump indictment
  13. Texas judge orders banned books returned to library shelves
  14. Haberman: Trump ‘extremely angry,’ family ‘rattled’ following indictment
  15. One in four college applicants avoids entire states for political reasons
  16. Biden’s nominee for Labor secretary on shaky ground in Senate
  17. US coal power enters decline, prompting efforts to save it: report
  18. 13 questions and answers on Trump’s indictment
Load more

Video

See all Video