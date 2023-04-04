trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

WHO: Infertility affects one in six during their lifetime

by Lauren Sforza - 04/04/23 10:56 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/04/23 10:56 AM ET
pixinoo/ iStock

The World Health Organization (WHO) released new findings Monday that show that infertility affects one in six people globally.

The report found that about 17.5 percent – or one in six people – of the adult world population are affected by infertility, which the organization defines as “failing to become pregnant after more than a year of unprotected sex.” The results also showed that there is little variation in infertile rates across regions, finding that there is a lifetime prevalence of infertility of at a 17.8 percent rate in high-income countries and a 16.5 percent prevalence in middle and low-income countries.

The WHO Mediterranean region had the lowest prevalence of lifetime infertility at 10 percent, while the WHO Western Pacific region had the highest prevalence at 23 percent.

“The report reveals an important truth: infertility does not discriminate,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, said in a statement. “The sheer proportion of people affected show the need to widen access to fertility care and ensure this issue is no longer sidelined in health research and policy, so that safe, effective, and affordable ways to attain parenthood are available for those who seek it.”

The report also noted that the diagnosis and treatment of infertility remains “underfunded and inaccessible to many due to high costs, social stigma and limited availability.” Treatments for infertility can include in vitro fertilization (IVF) and assisted reproductive technology, but often the services would need to be paid out-of-pocket, the report said.

“Millions of people face catastrophic healthcare costs after seeking treatment for infertility, making this a major equity issue and all too often, a medical poverty trap for those affected,” Pascale Allotey, director of sexual and reproductive health and research at WHO, said. “Better policies and public financing can significantly improve access to treatment and protect poorer households from falling into poverty as a result.”

In the United States, about one in five married women aged 15 to 49 years with no prior births struggle with infertility, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Tags assisted reproductive technology Centers for Disease Control and Prevention infertility IVF reproductive health Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus World Health Organization

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump backers rally outside Manhattan courthouse ahead of arraignment: Live ...
  2. Trump lashes out on eve of arraignment, calls for Bragg to ‘indict himself’ ...
  3. GOP warns Trump charges will lead to more political prosecutions 
  4. North Dakota legislature fails to override veto of transgender pronoun bill
  5. The Hill’s Morning Report — What is Trump’s alleged crime?
  6. Santos appears outside Manhattan court ahead of Trump arraignment
  7. Finland to join NATO on Tuesday. What will it take for Sweden to follow?
  8. Nikki Fried among dozen arrested while protesting Florida abortion ban
  9. Will Trump be muzzled? Judge faces critical gag order choice 
  10. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  11. Who is Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing Trump’s arraignment
  12. House GOP ratchets up focus on tougher work requirements
  13. Trump’s attorney says ‘there will be no guilty plea’
  14. Rep. Jesús ‘Chuy’ García announces death of daughter
  15. Chris Christie calls Trump camp’s ‘bravado’ over indictment ‘baloney’
  16. Biden suggests Trump will ‘not take power’ again if he runs in 2024
  17. Manchin on House Republicans’ efforts to investigate Manhattan DA: ‘Can’t ...
  18. Home prices soar suddenly after several months of declines
Load more

Video

See all Video