trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson reaches $8.9 billion deal in talc cancer settlement

by Julia Shapero - 04/05/23 8:17 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 04/05/23 8:17 AM ET
FILE – A bottle of Johnson’s baby powder is displayed on April 15, 2011, in San Francisco. Johnson & Johnson is earmarking nearly $9 billion to cover allegations that its baby power containing talc caused cancer, more than quadrupling the amount that the company had previously set aside to pay for its potential liability. Under…

Johnson & Johnson announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to pay $8.9 billion over 25 years to resolve tens of thousands of lawsuits accusing the company’s talc-based baby powder of causing cancer.

The company said it had secured the support of the more than 60,000 parties that have filed lawsuits against Johnson & Johnson on the agreement, which will go toward resolving “all current and future talc claims.”

The agreement comes as part of a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary’s efforts to re-file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

However, the company emphasized that its settlement does not constitute an admission of wrongdoing, continuing to reject the allegations that its talc-based baby powder caused ovarian cancer and mesothelioma. 

“The Company continues to believe that these claims are specious and lack scientific merit,” Erik Haas, Johnson & Johnson’s worldwide vice president of litigation, said in a statement. “However, as the Bankruptcy Court recognized, resolving these cases in the tort system would take decades and impose significant costs on LTL and the system, with most claimants never receiving any compensation.”

“Resolving this matter through the proposed reorganization plan is both more equitable and more efficient, allows claimants to be compensated in a timely manner, and enables the Company to remain focused on our commitment to profoundly and positively impact health for humanity,” Haas added.

Tags Johnson & Johnson talc-based baby powder

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
  2. New cars have become luxury items
  3. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  4. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  5. Trump rails against charges in post-arraignment speech at Mar-a-Lago
  6. Watch live: Trump delivers remarks after arraignment
  7. Trump attacks judge in speech after facing 34-count indictment
  8. Trump awarded more than $121,000 in legal fees from Stormy Daniels just hours ...
  9. Brandon Johnson wins Chicago mayor’s race
  10. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  11. DeSantis faces looming challenge with independent voters
  12. Graham calls for donations following Trump indictment: ‘One last chance here ...
  13. North Dakota legislature fails to override veto of transgender pronoun bill
  14. READ: Trump indictment and statement of facts
  15. Trump campaign fundraises off fake mugshot
  16. Judy Blume tears into Florida, DeSantis: ‘Teachers are under fire, librarians ...
  17. 5 quick takeaways from Trump’s arraignment
  18. Trump slams Fox for putting on Bill Barr 
Load more

Video

See all Video