trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

Black women have disproportionately high maternal death rate regardless of local risk: study

by Jared Gans - 04/05/23 3:44 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 04/05/23 3:44 PM ET
FILE – A doctor uses a hand-held Doppler probe on a pregnant woman to measure the heartbeat of the fetus on Dec. 17, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Black women have a disproportionately high maternal death rate regardless of the circumstances in their local community, according to a new study. 

A study released Monday from a team of researchers found that Black mothers disproportionately live in counties with higher maternal vulnerability but racial disparities exist in counties with low and high levels of vulnerability. 

Black mothers living in the least vulnerable counties still have a higher risk of maternal mortality, preterm births and low birthweight compared to white mothers in the most vulnerable counties. 

The researchers created a “maternal vulnerability index” to measure levels of vulnerability and maternal health. They included 13 million live births and maternal deaths for mothers aged 10 to 44 from 2014 to 2018 in the U.S. 

The index is based on 43 determinants of maternal health. The determinants are grouped into six themes — reproductive health care, physical health, mental health and substance abuse, general health care, socioeconomic determinants and physical environment. 

They quantified racial disparities to find the counties with the highest risk levels and estimate the association among race, vulnerability and maternal death, low birthweight and preterm birth. 

The researchers calculated six scores for each of the themes and one overall score from 0 to 100, with 0 being the lowest vulnerability level and 100 being the highest. The counties where white women tended to live had an overall median score of 36, while the counties where Black women tended to live had a median score of 55. 

Researchers concluded that mothers being more exposed to high community levels of vulnerability is associated with greater odds of “adverse” outcomes, but a disparity between white and Black mothers exists at all vulnerability levels. 

Black women face a three to four times greater risk of maternal death compared to their white counterparts overall, while the percentage of low weight and preterm births for Black mothers is double that of white mothers, according to the researchers. 

They said locally informed medical interventions and additional research into racism are needed to achieve greater health equity.

Tags health disparity maternal death rate Maternal health maternal mortality rate Preterm birth racial disparity

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. While pinning Trump case to campaign laws, Bragg eyes a backup plan
  2. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
  3. Why Ron DeSantis is fighting with Disney
  4. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  5. New cars have become luxury items
  6. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  7. Exonerated Central Park Five member mimics Trump with full page ad against ...
  8. States begin kicking people off Medicaid
  9. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  10. Republican wins special state Senate election in Wisconsin, handing GOP ...
  11. Manchin fumes as court blocks pipeline permit
  12. LSU’s Angel Reese blasts Jill Biden’s ‘apology,’ says ‘we’ll go to ...
  13. California warns residents as record snowfall melts
  14. CNN’s Don Lemon threatened female coworker in 2008: report
  15. Pence won’t appeal judge’s order to testify in Jan. 6 probe
  16. NC lawmaker Tricia Cotham swaps parties, handing GOP a veto-proof supermajority
  17. Fox’s Doocy: ‘Very bad look’ for Trump to ‘go after’ New York ...
  18. Whitmer repeals Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban
Load more

Video

See all Video