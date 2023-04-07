READ: Federal ruling to block FDA approval of abortion pill

A federal judge in Texas issued a stay on Friday that will bar the prescribing and distribution of mifepristone — one of two drugs used for medication abortions that has been on the market in the U.S. for more than two decades — in just seven days.

District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who was appointed by former President Trump, has issued the government a weeklong window to appeal and seek emergency relief before his ruling goes into effect.

The FDA can appeal the decision to the conservative 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, and the judge has given the federal government seven days to seek relief.

The case could eventually reach the Supreme Court.

Read the full ruling below:

