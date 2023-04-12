trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

Juul reaches $462M settlement over claims it fueled US vaping crisis

by Joseph Choi - 04/12/23 2:03 PM ET
by Joseph Choi - 04/12/23 2:03 PM ET
Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York, on Dec. 20, 2018. Embattled vaping company Juul Labs announced layoffs Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, as the company tries to weather growing setbacks to its electronic cigarette business, including lawsuits, government bans and increasing competition. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Electronic cigarette company Juul has reached a multimillion dollar settlement with six states and the District of Columbia to resolve multiple lawsuits alleging the company illegally targeted young people with its advertising campaigns.

Without admitting to any wrongdoing, Juul agreed to pay out $462 million in the multistate settlement. The plaintiffs included California, Colorado, D.C., Illinois, Massachusetts, New Mexico and New York.

The states alleged the company deliberately targeted young people with fruit and candy-flavored e-cigarettes as well as through social media and influencer marketing.

“The terms of the agreement, like prior settlements, provide financial resources to further combat underage use and develop cessation programs and reflect our current business practices, which were implemented as part of our company-wide reset in the fall of 2019,” Juul said in a statement.

The company further claimed that underage use of Juuls has declined 95 percent since the since 2019, when the prevalence of e-cigarette use peaked. The plaintiffs pointed to how Juul gave away free samples at events like music festivals to specifically target a younger demographic.

As part of the settlement, Juul will limit the amount of in-store and online purchases consumers can make, refrain from using people under the age of 35 in promotional materials and restrict free or low-cost giveaways.

“Too many young New Yorkers are struggling to quit vaping and there is no doubt that JUUL played a central role in the nationwide vaping epidemic,” New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) said in a statement. “Today’s agreement will help young New Yorkers put their vapes down for good and ensure that future generations understand the harms of vaping.”

“JUUL knew how addictive and dangerous its products were and actively tried to cover up that medical truth,” D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb said. “Now, thanks to the diligent work by our legal teams, JUUL has ended its harmful, illegal conduct and must put millions of dollars towards mitigating the public health damage it caused.”

Tags e-cigarettes Juul

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  2. Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence in Dominion lawsuit 
  3. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  4. Two million people fled America’s big cities from 2020 to 2022
  5. GOP largely silent on Texas ruling with party in a bind on abortion 
  6. Shareholder sues Murdoch, Fox board members over 2020 election coverage
  7. Newsom seeks to punish California city for refusing to adhere to housing laws
  8. 4 major risks still facing banks and why you should care
  9. Trump says police officers, court employees were ‘crying’ at his arraignment
  10. NPR says it’s leaving Twitter
  11. News organizations sue to retrieve Jan. 6 footage released to Tucker Carlson
  12. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
  13. Harry, but not Meghan, to attend Charles’s coronation
  14. Justin Pearson reinstated to Tennessee state House after expulsion
  15. Five takeaways from the March inflation slowdown
  16. Advocates plan for battle as DeSantis preps ‘Don’t Say Gay’ expansion
  17. Jordan subpoenas FTC over its investigation into Twitter, Musk
  18. Pompeo: Macron remarks after China trip ‘galling’
Load more

Video

See all Video