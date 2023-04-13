DeSantis signs 6-week abortion ban into law: ‘We are proud to support life’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced late Thursday night that he signed a bill into law that would ban abortions in the state after six weeks of pregnancy.

“We are proud to support life and family in the state of Florida,” DeSantis wrote in a statement. “I applaud the Legislature for passing the Heartbeat Protection Act that expands pro-life protections and provides additional resources for young mothers and families.”

The law, which will prohibit abortions after six weeks, has exceptions for mothers whose lives are at risk and for abortions up to 15 weeks for pregnancies caused by rape, incest or human trafficking.

It will also make it a third-degree felony should physicians or anyone “actively” participating in an abortion violate the ban, and will prohibit state funds from being used to help a woman get an abortion in another state. Using “telehealth” or mail to receive abortion medication would also be prohibited, according to the legislation.

The bill’s passage was a major policy win for the Florida governor ahead of his expected entrance into the 2024 race against former President Trump.

But even though DeSantis signed the bill into law, the new ban is contingent on how the state Supreme Court rules in a challenge to the current 15-week ban that the governor signed into law last year.

This is a developing story.