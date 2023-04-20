trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

Bipartisan Senate committee targets drug industry middlemen

by Nathaniel Weixel - 04/20/23 8:00 AM ET
by Nathaniel Weixel - 04/20/23 8:00 AM ET
Chairman Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Ranking Member Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, arrive to hear testimony from Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra at a Senate Finance hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, to examine the President’s proposed budget request for fiscal year 2023 for the Dept. of Health and Human Services. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Bipartisan leaders of the Senate Finance Committee are working on legislation targeting pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), the middlemen in the prescription drug supply chain who negotiate discounts with drug companies on behalf of insurance plans.

Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and his GOP counterpart Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) on Thursday released an outline of the issues they aim to tackle as they craft a bill this summer.

The senators indicated they are concerned over issues like the lack of transparency in the supply chain, business practices by large, concentrated PBM firms that drive up out-of-pocket costs for seniors, and “misaligned incentives” that make it higher drug list prices often translate into higher compensation for intermediaries

Lawmakers have long been critical of PBMs, and Wyden previously introduced legislation seeking to reform the industry in 2019. 

PBMs decide which drugs will be on a covered list of drugs called a “formulary” and how much a patient will have to pay for them. Three PBMs dominate the U.S. market: CVS Health’s Caremark, UnitedHealth’s OptumRx and Cigna’s Express Scripts.

“For years, drug pricing middlemen like pharmacy benefit managers have been engaging in practices that are driving up the cost of prescription drugs and clobbering American families at the pharmacy counter,” Wyden said in a statement.

Drugmakers blame PBMs for the high costs of prescription drugs, though the PBM industry says their role is misunderstood and executives point fingers at the manufacturers.  

PBMs collect rebates from drug manufacturers in exchange for coverage by a health plan.

The PBMs argue they can negotiate with insurers and manufacturers for lower drug costs and larger discounts for medications. They pass savings on to insurance plans, resulting in lower premiums for consumers.

But with the Inflation Reduction Act targeting manufacturers, lawmakers see PBMs are ripe for reform.

“Some of the most life-saving medications remain out of reach for far too many working families and seniors,” Crapo said. “We need a bipartisan, all-of-the-above approach to modernization and transparency that empowers consumers, plans, providers and pharmacies to make informed, cost-effective and clinically appropriate decisions.” 

Tags Cigna Corp. CVS Caremark drug pricing Inflation Reduction Act Mike Crapo Mike Crapo pharmacy benefit manager Ron Wyden Ron Wyden Senate Finance Committee UnitedHealth Group

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Thomas’s ethics issues stir GOP unease, set up reform push
  2. Marjorie Taylor Greene silenced in committee after accusing Mayorkas of lying
  3. Recession already here for many Americans, as buying power, credit, social net ...
  4. ‘Blueprint to devastate hard-working American families:’ White House bashes ...
  5. Oklahoma official accused of making racist remarks, threats against reporters ...
  6. Watch live: SpaceX attempts Starship launch
  7. House GOP’s long-awaited debt limit bill features $1.5T increase
  8. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  9. Montana GOP caucus calls for censure of transgender lawmaker
  10. Judge denies Bragg’s bid to block House GOP’s subpoena of Mark Pomerantz in ...
  11. Van Jones advises DeSantis to go after Trump’s looks, family
  12. Nearly 1,500 book bans implemented in the first half of this school ...
  13. Six faces of the GOP’s toxic brand
  14. The battle lines are being drawn for a war across East Asia involving Taiwan
  15. Centrists float fallback plan if Biden-McCarthy debt limit talks falter
  16. Five takeaways from the Fox News-Dominion settlement
  17. Trump may stay away from rape trial to ease NY traffic jams, lawyer says
  18. Pro-life movement is the dog that caught the car
Load more

Video

See all Video