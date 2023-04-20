trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

CDC backs new booster shot for people 65 and older, immunocompromised

by Jared Gans - 04/20/23 9:41 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 04/20/23 9:41 AM ET
CDC
AP/Ron Harris
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sign stands at the entrance of their offices in Atlanta.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has backed an additional updated COVID-19 booster dose for those at least 65 years old as well as for immunocompromised individuals.

The CDC said in a release on Wednesday that the new guidance will grant more flexibility for health care providers to administer additional COVID-19 booster doses to immunocompromised individuals as needed.

The agency backed the guidelines after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday moved to simplify the recommended COVID-19 vaccine schedule, deciding that a single dose of the bivalent booster vaccine designed for the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants of the coronavirus is enough for most people. 

The CDC said its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices did not vote at Wednesday’s meeting but members backed the recommendations.

The release stated that the original monovalent COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are no longer recommended for use in the U.S., and everyone 6 years and older should receive a bivalent dose regardless of whether they received a monovalent dose.

But the agency said those ages 6 and older who have already received a bivalent dose do not need to receive any additional vaccine at this time unless they are at least 65 years old or immunocompromised. 

The FDA said on Tuesday that it planned to make additional decisions on the composition of the COVID-19 vaccine for the fall strain in June. 

Under the FDA’s guidance, people 65 and older who have already received a bivalent shot can receive a second dose if at least four months have passed since their first. People who are immunocompromised can receive a single additional booster or multiple ones if at least two months have passed based on the “discretion” of their medical provider. 

Children between six months and 5 years old are still eligible for a multiple-dose vaccine schedule under the FDA’s guidance. A two-dose version of Moderna’s bivalent vaccine is approved for children six months to 5 years old, while a three-dose version of Pfizer’s bivalent vaccine is approved for those six months to 4 years old. 

The updated guidance comes as the COVID-19 public health emergency is set to end next month.

Tags bivalent booster shots booster dose CDC Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 pandemic immunocompromised omicron subvariants

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Thomas’s ethics issues stir GOP unease, set up reform push
  2. House Republicans pass bill to ban transgender women, girls from school sports ...
  3. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  4. Manchin slams Biden for ‘deficiency of leadership,’ applauds McCarthy debt ...
  5. Recession already here for many Americans, as buying power, credit, social net ...
  6. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  7. Marjorie Taylor Greene silenced in committee after accusing Mayorkas of lying
  8. Durbin asks Roberts to testify in Congress amid Thomas controversy
  9. Leaks stir GOP outrage over US troops at embassy in Ukraine
  10. Five takeaways from the Fox News-Dominion settlement
  11. ‘Blueprint to devastate hard-working American families:’ White House bashes ...
  12. My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5M over debunked 2020 election data
  13. House GOP’s long-awaited debt limit bill features $1.5T increase
  14. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  15. IRS supervisor: Biden administration mishandling Hunter Biden investigation
  16. Oklahoma official accused of making racist remarks, threats against reporters ...
  17. SpaceX’s Starship explodes after launch of test flight — but that wasn’t ...
  18. Montana GOP caucus calls for censure of transgender lawmaker
Load more

Video

See all Video