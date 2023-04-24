Pence says ending abortion ‘more important than politics’

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Monday that ending abortion is “more important than politics,” which is his latest anti-abortion remarks made as the legal fight for abortion is ongoing.

“Well, I think defending the unborn first and foremost is more important than politics. I really believe it’s the calling of our time,” Pence said on NewsNation’s debut episode of “The Hill” Monday.

“As I said in the immediate aftermath of the Dobbs decision, it may take as long to restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law in every state in this country as it took us to overturn Roe vs. Wade, but I believe that restoring the inalienable right to life to American law is that important,” he continued.

Pence has been outspoken about his anti-abortion views for years and has voiced his opposition to the abortion pill, mifepristone, saying on Sunday that “I’d like to see this medication off the market to protect the unborn.”

Access to abortion has been in the spotlight in recent weeks after a federal judge in Texas invalidated the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of mifepristone, an abortion medication that has been available for more than two decades. Republican-led states have also taken steps to restrict abortion, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) signing laws to ban abortion at six-weeks in the past month.