trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

American Samoa declares public health emergency over measles outbreak

by Olafimihan Oshin - 04/25/23 3:38 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 04/25/23 3:38 PM ET
the flag of american samoa

American Samoa has declared a public health emergency over an outbreak of measles, forcing the territory’s Department of Education to close all schools until at least May 12, sending 12,000 students home. 

The emergency declaration signed by Gov. Lemanu P.S. Mauga on Monday is set to last for 30 days, expiring on May 24, according to ABC News. 

According to an America Samoa Department of Health (ASDH) notice, there has been one laboratory-confirmed case of measles and 31 suspected/probable cases of the highly contagious disease, including children under 6 months of age who are hospitalized and ineligible for the measles vaccine. 

ASDH ordered those who tested positive to isolate for 21 days, and said residents who could have been exposed may be asked to quarantine for the same amount of time. 

American Samoa experienced a similar measles outbreak in 2019 that lasted for 43 days, according to a World Health Organization report. During the duration of the public health emergency, authorities reported twelve measles cases and no deaths. 

Measles, a contiguous disease that can spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, can cause symptoms such as high fever and rashes and can also lead to serious complications such as Pneumonia and Encephalitis,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Declining vaccination rates have raised fears of measles surging among vulnerable populations. Both Ohio and Minnesota experienced measles outbreaks within the last year.

ASDH also shared a social media post detailing several health clinics, churches, and community halls that are offering the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine for residents who are aged 6 months or older.

Tags American Samoa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; CDC Measles outbreak measles vaccine World Health Organization

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  2. Tuberville blocks Warren’s attempt to begin advancing 184 military ...
  3. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  4. GOP leaders play chicken with rank-and-file on debt limit
  5. Trump questions why he should participate in GOP primary debates
  6. Obama boosts Biden’s reelection bid: ‘Let’s get to work’
  7. RNC’s AI-generated Biden attack ad puzzles pundits, Democrats
  8. Why plunging tax receipts are raising fears about the debt ceiling
  9. Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson ‘terrible move’
  10. Haley calls for national ‘consensus’ on abortion
  11. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  12. Senate GOP bemoans McCarthy plan to punt debt ceiling to election year
  13. Five possible reasons Tucker Carlson and Fox News are parting company
  14. Robert Reich urges secretaries of state to refuse to put Trump’s name on 2024 ...
  15. Manchin threatens to support repeal of Biden’s landmark climate bill 
  16. Has the media’s ‘big purge’ begun?
  17. RFK Jr.’s longshot presidential bid may still give Biden a headache 
  18. Gorsuch sold Colorado property to major law firm head after confirmation: report
Load more

Video

See all Video