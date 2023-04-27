trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

Cigarette smoking at all-time low among adults, e-cigarette use rises

by Lauren Sforza - 04/27/23 10:08 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/27/23 10:08 AM ET
FILE – This March 28, 2019 photo shows cigarette butts in an ashtray in New York. On Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Lung cancer is the nation’s top cancer killer, causing more than 135,000 deaths each year. Smoking is the chief cause and quitting the best protection. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

A record-low number of adults reported cigarette use in 2022, while reported usage of electronic cigarette rose among adults.

Preliminary survey results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that just 11 percent of American adults — or about one in nine — reported they are smokers, which is a drop from 12.5 percent reported in 2020 and 2021.

The new data, which is based on based on responses from 27,000 adults, also captured an uptick of e-cigarette use among adults, from 4.5 percent who reported use in 2021 to 6 percent in 2022.

Cigarette use has been declining for decades as more health information has emerged about the health risks of smoking and many places banned smoking. In 2005, about 20.9 percent of adults reported being current smokers, almost double the 2022 figure, according to the CDC.

Meanwhile e-cigarette use, especially among adolescents, has been on the rise. The CDC reported last year that 2.55 million U.S. middle and high school students said that they were current e-cigarette users, which is equivalent to about 14.1 percent of high school students and 3.3 percent of middle school students.  

According to the CDC, smoking remains a major cause of preventable disease, disability, and death. The agency also says that about 90 percent of all lung cancer deaths were caused by smoking.

Tags CDC Cigarettes e-cigarettes

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  2. GOP senators grow weary of Tuberville abortion stalemate on defense nominees
  3. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
  4. House GOP passes debt limit package: Five takeaways
  5. DeSantis calls Disney lawsuit ‘political’
  6. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  7. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  8. These four House Republicans voted against the GOP debt limit bill
  9. The human cost of McCarthy’s debt ceiling demands would be catastrophic
  10. Howard Stern weighs in on Tucker Carlson exit: He forgot he was ‘worker ...
  11. Trump tops DeSantis by 46 points in new poll
  12. Biden warns North Korean nuclear attack on US or its allies would result in end ...
  13. Senate votes to overturn Biden truck pollution limit
  14. Fox News to hand over additional documents in Smartmatic case
  15. Pressure mounts on DeSantis to fight back harder against Trump
  16. Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
  17. Florida Republican introduces ‘Reject Latinx Act’
  18. South Korean president serenades White House crowd with ‘American Pie’
Load more

Video

See all Video