trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

Overdose rate involving fentanyl spikes: CDC

by Lauren Sforza - 05/03/23 10:56 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 05/03/23 10:56 AM ET
A display of fentanyl and meth that was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales Port of Entry is shown during a press conference, Jan. 31, 2019, in Nogales, Ariz. On Feb. 7, 2023, President Joe Biden faced harsh rebukes from multiple angles as he spoke during his State of the Union address about trying to contain a drug overdose crisis driven by powerful illicit synthetic opioids like fentanyl, that has been killing more than 100,000 people a year in the U.S.

Drug overdose deaths involving fentanyl more than tripled from 2016 to 2021 in the United States, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The new CDC data from the Vital Statistics Rapid Release Program showed that drug overdose deaths involving fentanyl jumped from 5.7 per 100,000 standard population in 2016 to 21.6 in 2021. Between 2020 and 2021 alone, drug overdose deaths involving fentanyl jumped by about 24 percent.

Fentanyl-involved overdose deaths were the highest among drug-related deaths that the CDC analyzed and included more deaths than methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone and heroin. Among the ages of 25 to 64, fentanyl was the highest rate of drug overdose deaths.

Fentanyl was also the highest rate of drug overdose deaths in eight of the 10 regions in the United States in 2021. Region 8 and Region 10, which combined include Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Wyoming, Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington, were the only two regions where fentanyl was not the highest reported rate.

Overdose deaths involving cocaine and methamphetamine also increased over the period, with the rate of cocaine related deaths more than doubling and methamphetamine related deaths quadrupling between 2016 and 2021. During this period, the CDC also said drug-related deaths for oxycodone decreased.

The CDC also noted that drug overdose deaths in men were higher than women across all the drugs the agency looked at. The rate of fentanyl-related and methamphetamine-related deaths among men was each 2.6 times the rate it was for women.

Tags CDC fentanyl crisis opioid

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Roberts struggles to keep Supreme Court out of ethics fight
  2. Trump grabbed reporter’s phone, tried to have him removed from plane: report
  3. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  4. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  5. Tucker Carlson text about ‘how white men fight’ alarmed Fox leaders before ...
  6. The Memo: CNN’s Trump town hall reignites debate over media coverage
  7. Colin Allred launching Democratic challenge to Cruz
  8. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  9. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  10. Texas shooting suspect found under pile of laundry, sheriff says
  11. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  12. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  13. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  14. White House seeks to pull McConnell into debt talks
  15. House Democrats reveal secret plan to force vote on debt limit hike
  16. Tucker Carlson called woman ‘yummy,’ leaked video shows 
  17. Philippines becomes surprise Biden friend in the fight against China
  18. Texas bill allows secretary of state to overturn elections
Load more

Video

See all Video