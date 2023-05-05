Distributor limiting allocation of low dose Wegovy

Distributor Novo Nordisk has decided to limit low doses of obesity medication Wegovy in the U.S. as demand outpaces supply.

Novo Nordisk, a global healthcare and pharmaceutical company based in Denmark, is limiting the supply of Wegovy to conserve supply for patients already using the drug, the company said Thursday.

The company is still supplying “limited quantities” of 0.25-, 0.5- and 1-milligram doses to wholesalers for distribution to different retail pharmacies.

Wegovy was approved as a weight management treatment medication by the Food and Drug Administration in 2021.

The medication belongs to a class of drugs called GLP-1 agonists that have become popular in the weight loss industry, according to CBS News. Endorsements by celebrities on social media have only further fueled shortages nationwide.

“Today we are serving hundreds of thousands of U.S. patients with Wegovy,” the company said in a statement. “However, trends indicate that demand for Wegovy in the U.S. will exceed our current supply capacity.”