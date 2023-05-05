trending:

Distributor limiting allocation of low dose Wegovy

by Joe Jacquez - 05/05/23 3:54 PM ET
This image provided by Novo Nordisk shows packaging for the company’s Wegovy drug. Children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively, with medications for kids as young as 12 and surgery for those as young as 13 who qualify, according to new guidelines released by the American Academy of Pediatrics on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in December 2022, found that Wegovy helped teens reduce their body mass index by about 16% on average, better than the results in adults. (Novo Nordisk via AP)

Distributor Novo Nordisk has decided to limit low doses of obesity medication Wegovy in the U.S. as demand outpaces supply.

Novo Nordisk, a global healthcare and pharmaceutical company based in Denmark, is limiting the supply of Wegovy to conserve supply for patients already using the drug, the company said Thursday.

The company is still supplying “limited quantities” of 0.25-, 0.5- and 1-milligram doses to wholesalers for distribution to different retail pharmacies.

Wegovy was approved as a weight management treatment medication by the Food and Drug Administration in 2021.

The medication belongs to a class of drugs called GLP-1 agonists that have become popular in the weight loss industry, according to CBS News. Endorsements by celebrities on social media have only further fueled shortages nationwide.

“Today we are serving hundreds of thousands of U.S. patients with Wegovy,” the company said in a statement. “However, trends indicate that demand for Wegovy in the U.S. will exceed our current supply capacity.”

