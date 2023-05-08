trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

First measles case reported in Maine since 2019

by Julia Mueller - 05/08/23 9:59 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/08/23 9:59 AM ET
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently reported on studies showing a significant decline in measles vaccination rates among eligible children, noting that around 40 million eligible children missed a dose in 2021. (Photo Illustration by George Frey/Getty Images)

A child in Maine has tested positive for measles, according to officials, the first case noted in the state since 2019. 

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Monday that it received a report of a positive measles lab result in a child who had been vaccinated against the viral disease, and it is “considering the child to be infectious out of an abundance of caution.”

The child’s age was not disclosed, though children under 5 and adults over 20 are among those susceptible to measles complications

The state-level CDC is now waiting for confirmation from the national CDC and is working to inform potentially exposed individuals in the meantime. 

According to the latest available measles data from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, which spans up to the end of 2021, measles last appeared in the state in two cases in 2019

Measles had been declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, ” thanks to a highly effective vaccination program,” the federal CDC says.

A total of 10 measles cases have been reported in the U.S. as of April 28, it says. In 2019, cases surged to 1,274 across 31 states, the highest count since 1992.

As of April 28, 2023, a total of 10 measles cases have been reported nationwide this year. A measles outbreak was noted in Ohio starting late last year, raising concerns about declining vaccination rates.

The CDC stresses that the measles, mumps, and rubella, or MMR, vaccine is the best protection against the highly contagious viral disease.

Tags CDC DHHS Maine measles

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
  2. Senate GOP sees Trump as looking increasingly dominant 
  3. 14th Amendment emerges as last-ditch fix to ward off default
  4. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  5. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  6. California readies for treasure hunt as floods wash up ‘Gold Rush 2.0’
  7. Future of student loan forgiveness looms over Biden in 2024
  8. Richard Dreyfuss says new diversity rules for Oscars ‘make me vomit’
  9. Risky business: Appearance of ‘risk’ manager sends Oberlin students into ...
  10. Durbin: ‘Tangled web’ around Clarence Thomas ‘just gets worse’
  11. To testify or not to testify: Trump’s fateful choice
  12. There’s only one way to fix gerrymandering (and it’s not through the courts)
  13. Trump misses deadline to testify in E. Jean Carroll civil case
  14. Stop trying to make more babies
  15. Debt limit divide comes to a head as Biden, McCarthy meet at White House
  16. Kemp signs bill allowing removal of local prosecutors in Georgia
  17. Trump weighs in on Bud Light controversy: ‘time to beat the Radical Left at ...
  18. Ted Cruz ramps up as Democrats seek to take him down
Load more

Video

See all Video