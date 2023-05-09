trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

Two-thirds in new poll say abortion pill should remain available

by Julia Shapero - 05/09/23 9:22 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/09/23 9:22 AM ET
FILE – Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women’s Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., March 16, 2022. An “anti-vice” law from the 19th century is at the center of a new court ruling that could soon halt access to the leading abortion drug in the U.S. On Friday, April 7, 2023, a Trump-appointed judge in Texas sided with Christian conservatives in ruling that the Comstock, enacted in the 1870s, prohibits sending the long-used drug through the mail. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

Two-thirds of Americans in a new poll released on Tuesday said that mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions, should remain on the market.

The Washington Post-ABC News poll found that 66 percent supported keeping it on the market, while 24 percent supported taking the medication off the market.

Among those who said mifepristone should remain available, 72 percent said access should remain the same as it is now. Another 18 percent said it should be more restricted, the poll found.

The poll comes as mifepristone remains at the center of a legal battle, after a Texas federal judge last month suspended the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) 23-year-old approval of the medication.

The Supreme Court put the ruling on hold as the Biden administration appeals the decision, leaving access to mifepristone unchanged for the time being.

Another 66 percent in Tuesday’s poll said they opposed the high court’s decision last June to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, with 54 percent saying they strongly opposed the decision.

More than three-quarters — 78 percent — also said the decision of whether a woman can have an abortion should be left to the woman and her doctor, while just 18 percent said it should be regulated by law.

The Washington Post-ABC News poll was conducted between April 28 and May 3 with 1,006 adults responding. The survey had a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

Tags abortion abortion pill mifepristone

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  2. DeSantis signs bill that bans Chinese citizens from buying land in Florida
  3. After School Satan Clubs gain popularity amid legal victories
  4. Financial markets brace for default as Biden, Republicans dig in on debt limit 
  5. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
  6. 14th Amendment emerges as last-ditch fix to ward off default
  7. Pressure grows on Biden to bend in debt ceiling talks
  8. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  9. Liz Cheney launches new ad in New Hampshire attacking Trump
  10. Government employees union sues Yellen, Biden over ‘unconstitutional’ debt ...
  11. Abbott deploying ‘tactical border force’ as Title 42 nears end
  12. Trump expands lead over GOP to largest yet: poll
  13. 14th Amendment talk on debt limit viewed with extreme caution by Team Biden
  14. Brett Favre calls for Fox News boycott over Carlson exit
  15. ‘Unacceptable’: Video of TSA worker’s handling of bomb dog draws outrage
  16. US courts are practicing medicine without a license — for a fix, look to the ...
  17. Marjorie Taylor Greene renews call for public release of Jan. 6 tapes
  18. Man shot teen girl playing hide and seek on his property, police say
Load more

Video

See all Video