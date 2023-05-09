trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

Breast cancer screenings should begin at 40, not 50, new guidelines say

by Joseph Choi - 05/09/23 12:00 PM ET
by Joseph Choi - 05/09/23 12:00 PM ET
This undated fluorescence-colored microscope image made available by the National Institutes of Health in September 2016 shows a culture of human breast cancer cells.
Ewa Krawczyk/National Cancer Institute via AP
This undated fluorescence-colored microscope image made available by the National Institutes of Health in September 2016 shows a culture of human breast cancer cells.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force released new guidance Tuesday advising that women begin receiving annual breast cancer screenings at age 40 instead of its previous recommendation of 50, citing updated science.

“All women are now encouraged to get screened for breast cancer every other year starting at age 40, thanks to new and more inclusive science about breast cancer in people younger than 50 that has enabled the Task Force to expand its prior recommendation,” the task force said in a statement.

The independent volunteer panel of physicians’ recommendation was Grade B, meaning the task force believes with high certainty this guidance has a “moderate to substantial” net benefit. This guidance is an update on the task force’s final recommendation in 2016 that advised women to individually decide in their 40s when to start getting screened.

The recommendation applies to all women and individuals assigned female at birth who have an average risk of breast cancer, which includes those who have a family history of breast cancer and other risk factors like dense breasts.

This guidance does not apply to individuals who have a personal history of breast cancer, are at very high risk due to certain genetic markers, have a history of high-dose radiation therapy to their chest at a young age or have had high-risk lesion on previous biopsies.

“New and more inclusive science about breast cancer in people younger than 50 has enabled us to expand our prior recommendation and encourage all women to get screened every other year starting at age 40,” former task force Chair Carol Mangione said in a statement.

In its announcement, the panel noted that Black women often get deadly cancers at younger ages and are 40 percent more likely to die from breast cancer than white women.

“Timely and effective treatment for breast cancer has the potential to save more lives for people experiencing disparities related to racism, lack of access to care in rural communities, low income, and other factors,” the organization stated.

Tags breast cancer mammograms

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 14th Amendment emerges as last-ditch fix to ward off default
  2. After School Satan Clubs gain popularity amid legal victories
  3. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
  4. DeSantis signs bill that bans Chinese citizens from buying land in Florida
  5. Pressure grows on Biden to bend in debt ceiling talks
  6. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  7. Man shot teen girl playing hide-and-seek on his property, police say
  8. Rubio calls for Congress to bar SNAP purchases of soda, junk foods
  9. Disney adds new Florida regulations to suit against DeSantis
  10. Financial markets brace for default as Biden, Republicans dig in on debt limit 
  11. Government employees union sues Yellen, Biden over ‘unconstitutional’ debt ...
  12. Liz Cheney launches new ad in New Hampshire attacking Trump
  13. Fox Corp. reports $50 million net loss following Dominion settlement
  14. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  15. Melania Trump on husband’s reelection bid: ‘He has my support’
  16. Mortgage credit availability falls to lowest level in decade
  17. Inside a California proposal to pay $1.2 million in reparations to Black ...
  18. Future of student loan forgiveness looms over Biden in 2024
Load more

Video

See all Video